2017 Arena PSS Analysis: Canadian Women Shine in Austin

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

The Canadian women really stood out at this weekend’s 2017 Arena Pro Swim at Austin. Notably, several of the Canadian medalists at the meet were 18 & under swimmers. Olympic champ Penny Oleksiak opted out of the meet despite being entered on the psych sheets, but there was still plenty of Canadian junior talent on deck.

One of the top performers of the meet for Canada was 17-year-old Mary-Sophie Harvey, who brought home 3 medals. Harvey took gold in the 400 IM and picked up a pair of silvers in the 400 free and 200 IM. Fellow Canadian junior swimmer Kayla Sanchez also earned multiple medals and made several championship final appearances at the meet. Sanchez was the silver medalist in the 100 free and the bronze medalist in the 200 free.

Harvey and Sanchez weren’t the only Canadian junior making waves. Rebecca Smith (100 fly silver), Olivia Anderson (800 free bronze), and Danielle Hanus (100 back silver) each came home with a medal as well.

The Canadians also had success at the senior level, with Hilary Caldwell taking gold in the 100 back and Michelle Williams winning the 50 free. Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson picked up multiple medals with a silver in the 400 IM and bronze in the 200 IM.

Though they currently train in the U.S. with their respective NCAA teams, NC State’s Alexia Zevnik and Mackenzie Glover, as well as Texas A&M’s Sydney Pickrem, represent Canada internationally. Zevnik (100 free) and Glover (200 back) each earned a bronze, while Pickrem earned a pair of bronzes in the 200 breast and 400 IM.

Scottsdale Aquatic Club’s Taylor Ruck is in the same boat, as she trains in the states but represents Canada. Ruck didn’t win any medals this weekend, but she did qualify for the championship final in the 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, and 200 back.