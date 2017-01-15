Arena Pro Swim Austin Day 3 Photo Vault

It was a great day in Austin that showed there’s a lot of excitement and early season speed as we move into another year. New faces are emerging and favorite stars continue to shine. We’ve had SwimSwam photographer Mike Lewis on hand all weekend and here’s some of what he captured on the final day.
MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly.
As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!