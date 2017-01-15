Josh Prenot Time Trials Lifetime Best in 200 Fly

2016 U.S. Olympian Josh Prenot broke the American Record in the 200 long course meter breaststroke over the summer, but lest he be typecast as a breaststroker, he put up a reminder on Saturday that he’s also a world-class butterflier.

Prenot swam a 1:59.08 in a time trial of the 200 fly on Saturday that is his new lifetime best in the race. It would’ve placed 3rd had he swum it in the individual event on Sunday evening.

Prenot’s old best time was a 1:59.50 that he swam at last year’s Canadian Olympic Trials (an open meet). That made him one of only three swimmers ranked in the world’s top 100 in the 200 meter breaststroke last season to also go under 2 minutes in the 200 fly (Daiya Seto and Chase Kalisz are the other two). That’s even without swimming the meet at a full taper meet.

At this weekend’s Arena Pro Swim Series meet in Austin, Prenot won the 200 breaststroke in 2:11.15, was 2nd in the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.03, and was 2nd in the 200 IM in 1:58.95. He didn’t swim the 400 IM – another of his primary events.