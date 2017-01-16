Daiya Seto wanted to set a pool record in Austin (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY FINALS
- Daiya Seto 1:57.73
- Marcos Lavado 1:57.94
- Jack LeVant 1:59.56
- David Dixon 2:02.99
- Jared Graham 2:03.90
- Daniel Kim 2:04.50
- James Bretscher 2:04.64
- Danny Erlenmeyer 2:05.77
Japan’s Daiya Seto picked up another win tonight, though not by much, in the 200 fly. His 1:57.73 was just enough to get ahead of Marcos Lavado (1:57.94). 17-year-old Jack LeVant of North Texas Nadadores posted a 1:59.56 for third place.
MEN’S 200 IM FINALS
- Daiya Seto 1:58.77
- Josh Prenot 1:58.95
- Michael Andrew 2:01.96
- Martyn Walton 2:02.84
- Yuki Kobori 2:05.54
- Jake Foster 2:06.53
- James Dergousoff 2:07.14
- Soeren Dahl (DQ)
The 200 IM was a great race between Japanese IM stand-out Daiya Seto and Cal grad Josh Prenot. Seto was out to a lead at the halfway mark, but Prenot snuck by on breaststroke and had a beautiful underwater coming home on freestyle. It wasn’t quite enough, though as Seto pushed hard to finish ahead at 1:58.77 ahead of Prenot 1:58.95. For the Cal grad, however, it’s his 2nd-best time ever, having only been faster (1:58.38) at the World University Games in 2015. Michael Andrew touched third with a 2:01.96.
