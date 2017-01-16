WATCH: Iona College Swimming Training Trip Video

In the latest of training trip video action, Iona College Swimming and Diving uploaded a video from their six-day trip to St. Petersburg, Florida.

This video was different from a lot of other training videos. It featured the athletes, athletic trainers, and some others, introducing them with captions. There’s also plenty of swimming involved, as well as a few cool scenes including a swimming birthday.

During the 2016 half of the season, the Iona men never lost once in straight dual meet action. Their first meet back from their training camp however featured a loss to Seton Hall.

Bouncing back, on Friday January 13th, they took down Pace 189-91 to grab their first win of the new year. On the following Sunday they were handed another loss, this time at the hands of Delaware.

On the women’s side, they had a pretty even slate of wins and losses prior to the new year. Coming back from the training trip, they also lost to Seton Hall.

This past weekend they defeated Pace, but just like the men fell to Delaware.

The next competition for both the Iona College men’s and women’s teams will take place this upcoming weekend. they’ll face off against Fairfield on Friday, and then Fordham on Wednesday next week.

Their last dual meet of the season will be against Manhattan on January 28th before they begin preparation for the MAAC Championships in early February.