Matt Grevers will probably never train for the 50 (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Produced by Coleman Hodges.

MEN’S 50 FREE

Japan’s Shinri Shioura is 2-for-2 in the sprints after posting a 22.44 to touch out Canada’s Yuri Kisil (22.46) for 50 free gold. Team USA’s Michael Andrew, who swam a personal best in the B-final of the 400 IM, took 3rd in this event with a 22.65.

U.S. Olympians Matt Grevers (22.66) and Ryan Held (22.69) were just hundredths shy of a podium finish, taking 4th and 5th respectively.