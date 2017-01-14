Matt Grevers will probably never train for the 50 (Video)

  1 Coleman Hodges | January 14th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, National, News, Video

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Produced by Coleman Hodges. 

MEN’S 50 FREE

  1. Shinri Shioura, 22.44
  2. Yuri Kisil, 22.46
  3. Michael Andrew, 22.65

Japan’s Shinri Shioura is 2-for-2 in the sprints after posting a 22.44 to touch out Canada’s Yuri Kisil (22.46) for 50 free gold. Team USA’s Michael Andrew, who swam a personal best in the B-final of the 400 IM, took 3rd in this event with a 22.65.

U.S. Olympians Matt Grevers (22.66) and Ryan Held (22.69) were just hundredths shy of a podium finish, taking 4th and 5th respectively.

IMs for days

Glad to see him back and enjoying the sport, Grevers has always been one of my favorite swimmers, his charater is great.

1 minute 36 seconds ago
