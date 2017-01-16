Air Force Undefeated in Weekend Meets VS. Seattle, Northern Colorado

AIR FORCE VS. SEATTLE VS. UNC

Friday Results

Saturday Results

Hosted by Air Force

Friday, January 13th-Saturday, January 14th

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN (FRIDAY): Air Force 121, Seattle 74

MEN (SATURDAY): Air Force 123, Seattle 76

WOMEN (FRIDAY): Air Force 130, Seattle 89

WOMEN (FRIDAY): Air Force 131, Northern Colorado 89

WOMEN (FRIDAY): Northern Colorado 115, Seattle 99

WOMEN (SATURDAY): Air Force 132, Seattle 85

WOMEN (SATURDAY): Seattle 139, Northern Colorado 84

Air Force hosted Seattle and Northern Colorado this weekend, with 2 separate meets taking place on Friday and Saturday. The Falcon men beat Seattle in both meets, while the Falcon women also remained undefeated by Seattle and Northern Colorado on both days. The Seattle women fell to Northern Colorado in Friday’s meet, but bounced back to beat UNC in Saturday’s meet.

Air Force distance ace Genevieve Miller won 4 races throughout the weekend, picking up 2 wins on each day. She won the 500 free on back-to-back days, with her fastest swim in that race being the 5:10.62 she posted on Saturday. Miller also won the 200 free on Saturday in 1:55.24 and the 1000 free on Friday in 10:30.96.

On the men’s side, Jordan Dahle recorded a winning double to help Air Force take the team victory. Dahle posted a 1:40.08 to win the 200 free and a 45.11 to win the 100 free at that meet. He then proceeded to sweep the sprints on Saturday, clocking a quick 20.77 in the 50 free. He was even faster in the 100 free the second time around, winning in 45.03.

PRESS RELEASES: