Air Force Undefeated in Weekend Meets VS. Seattle, Northern Colorado

AIR FORCE VS. SEATTLE VS. UNC
- Friday Results
- Saturday Results
- Hosted by Air Force
- Friday, January 13th-Saturday, January 14th
- 25 yards
- Dual meet format
FINAL TEAM SCORES:
- MEN (FRIDAY): Air Force 121, Seattle 74
- MEN (SATURDAY): Air Force 123, Seattle 76
- WOMEN (FRIDAY): Air Force 130, Seattle 89
- WOMEN (FRIDAY): Air Force 131, Northern Colorado 89
- WOMEN (FRIDAY): Northern Colorado 115, Seattle 99
- WOMEN (SATURDAY): Air Force 132, Seattle 85
- WOMEN (SATURDAY): Seattle 139, Northern Colorado 84
Air Force hosted Seattle and Northern Colorado this weekend, with 2 separate meets taking place on Friday and Saturday. The Falcon men beat Seattle in both meets, while the Falcon women also remained undefeated by Seattle and Northern Colorado on both days. The Seattle women fell to Northern Colorado in Friday’s meet, but bounced back to beat UNC in Saturday’s meet.
Air Force distance ace Genevieve Miller won 4 races throughout the weekend, picking up 2 wins on each day. She won the 500 free on back-to-back days, with her fastest swim in that race being the 5:10.62 she posted on Saturday. Miller also won the 200 free on Saturday in 1:55.24 and the 1000 free on Friday in 10:30.96.
On the men’s side, Jordan Dahle recorded a winning double to help Air Force take the team victory. Dahle posted a 1:40.08 to win the 200 free and a 45.11 to win the 100 free at that meet. He then proceeded to sweep the sprints on Saturday, clocking a quick 20.77 in the 50 free. He was even faster in the 100 free the second time around, winning in 45.03.
