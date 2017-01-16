Ohio State Shatters Pool Records at Cincinnati Quad Meet

OHIO STATE VS. CINCINNATI VS. OAKLAND VS. KENYON

Results

Hosted by Cincinnati

Friday, January 13th-Saturday, January 14th

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

WOMEN- Ohio State 1109.50, Cincinnati 735, Oakland 660.5, Kenyon 519

MEN- Ohio State 979.5, Cincinnati 727.5, Oakland 619, Kenyon 614

Ohio State came out on top after a 2-day quad meet against Cincinnati, Oakland, and Kenyon. The Buckeye women won with a score of 1109.5, while the Buckeye men won with a score of 979.5. Several Pool Records were broken throughout the meet.

On day 1, Ohio State distance standout Brayden Seal popped a 4:23.35 to win the event and set a new Pool Record in the process. His teammate, Molly Kowal, set the Pool Record in the women’s version of that event, winning in 4:48.65. The Buckeyes’ Taylor Vargo and Lindsey Clary also smashed Pool Record on day 1. Vargo’s record came with her 1:03.37 in the 100 breast, while Clary set the mark in the 400 IM with her 4:15.30.

Fleagle continued his record-setting performance on day 2, winning the 200 free in a Pool Record time of 1:38.64. Likewise, Clary set her 2nd pool record of the meet on day 2, clocking a 9:57.50 in the 1000 free. Joining them on the Pool Record board were Liz Li, Meg Bailey, and Zulal Zeren. The 50 free saw Li win in a record time of 22.76. Bailey clocked a 2:01.61 for the 200 IM record, and Zeren set the 200 back mark at 2:00.80.

Cincinnati also had swimmers breaking records individually. Jacqueline Keire stayed undefeated in freestyle this season as she won the 100 free with a new Pool Record of 49.33 on day 1. On day 2, Chris Bready swam to a new Pool Record and school record mark of 9:06.15 in the 1000 free.

PRESS RELEASES: