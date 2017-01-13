Paralympian Mallory Weggemann Walks Down the Aisle

Paralympic champion Mallory Weggemann hasn’t limited her goals to swimming. Weggemann, who became paralyzed from the waist down 9 years ago, recently set a goal for herself outside of the pool. That goal was to walk down the aisle on her wedding day. She accomplished that goal on December 30th, 2016, when she married her husband Jay.

You can watch a video of Weggemann walking down the aisle here. After her wedding, she took to her website to talk about her experience. The following is a quote from Weggemann:

“Today, here I am just nearly a week shy from my 9 year anniversary of my paralysis and as I look toward my anniversary next week I realize that this year more than ever before I am in a place of peace with what happened that day. I will celebrate my 9 year anniversary with my husband by my side, a man that for years I could have only dreamed of and a man that was brought into my life when I needed him most. For me this journey isn’t solely about walking down the aisle on our wedding day, this is a journey about finding love. A love so strong that it knows no limits. Thank you to everyone that played a role in making our dreams come true on December 30th and thank you to everyone who has supported this dream, stood beside me throughout it and helped us make it a reality. That moment means more than words could ever express!”

Weggemann, who became paralyzed from the waist down 9 years ago, has developed into one of the best swimmers in the world. She currently holds an astonishing 15 World Records and 34 American Records. Weggemann is a decorated Paralympian, and holds medals from several high-level national and international meets such as the Paralympics, IPC Swimming World Championships, and Pan Pac Championships.