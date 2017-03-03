2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – INDIANAPOLIS

Day 2 finals in Indianapolis should be another fast one with plenty of American and international talent on display. The order of events have been switched around a bit from the morning, with the 400 IM going from last on this mornings program to first tonight.

Of note, Mallory Comerford has scratched out of both the 200 and 50 free finals, heading back home to prepare for NCAAs. Also out of the 200 free A-final is Hali Flickinger, who has chosen to focus on the 200 back. Check out all of tonight’s scratches here.

The men’s 50 free will arguably be the most exciting tonight, with a stacked field from top to bottom. Bruno Fratus, Nathan Adrian, Cullen Jones and Vladimir Morozov occupy the top four seeds.

Women’s 400 IM Final

U.S. Open Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

Great Britain’s Hannah Miley used a strong back half to claim gold in the women’s 400 IM in 4:40.22, just out-touching her teammate Abbie Wood. Wood led for the majority of the second half, before being nipped at the wall by Miley. Wood touched in 4:40.38, and it was China’s Ye Shiwen who used a quick 30.21 final lap to take third in 4:42.44.

Early leaders Sarah Darcel of Island Swimming and Rosie Rudin of Great Britain wound up 4th and 5th in 4:43.85 and 4:46.13 respectively. Kelly Pash of Carmel won the B-final in 4:51.29.

Men’s 400 IM Final

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps, 2008

Daiya Seto, Japan, 4:10.22 Josh Prenot, California, 4:14.74 Max Litchfield, Great Britain, 4:15.84

Japan’s Daiya Seto dominated the men’s 400 IM from start to finish, touching in 4:10.22. That time is just five one-hundredths off of his world leading time for the 2016-17 season at 4:10.17 done in November.

American Josh Prenot from California Aquatics had a quick 1:08.8 breaststroke leg to separate himself from Great Britain’s Max Litchfield, touching in 4:14.74 for second. Litchfield took third in 4:15.84. His brother Joe Litchfield placed 4th in 4:25.87.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt, 2012

Men’s 200 Free Final

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps, 2008

Women’s 200 Back Final

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.68, Missy Franklin, 2013

Men’s 200 Back Final

U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol, 2009

Women’s 50 Free Final

U.S. Open Record: 24.13, Cate Campbell, 2008

Men’s 50 Free Final