Mallory Comerford Scratches Tonight, Heads Home to Prep for NCAAs

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – INDIANAPOLIS

After putting down a huge swim to win the 100 free last night (53.91), Louisville sophomore Mallory Comerford has scratched out of both of her swims tonight. She posted times of 1:59.60 in the 200 free and 25.30 in the 50 free, which had her seeded 4th in the 200 and 2nd in the 50. Her 200 free was a few tenths off of her lifetime best, while her 50 free was a new personal best. Her scratches bump Katerine Savard into the 200 free A final and Kayla Sanchez into the 50 free A final.

Comerford told SwimSwam that she has “decided to come home and rest and get back to work on some things! Just wanted to get a little racing in and good experience close to home!” She’s certainly impressed this week, and will get prepared for the 2017 Women’s NCAA Championships, which run March 15-18 in Indianapolis (the same pool that this meet is running in).

Also scratching the 200 free is Hali Flickinger, who posted the 6th best time this morning (2:00.02). While Comerford has no other events tonight and thus won’t be racing, Flickinger will focus all of her energy on her sole race of the night, the 200 back. The recent UGA grad Flickinger has lane 7 in the A final after going 2:13.23 this morning. Kelsi Worrell also scratched the 200 free after going a lifetime best 2:03.45 this morning, while Miranda Tucker (26.68) and Cassidy Bayer (27.04) scratched the 50 free. Neither Tucker nor Bayer have another event tonight, while Worrell will vie for the 50 free title.

Vien Nguyen was the other big scratch. She took herself out of the 400 IM, where she was seeded 6th in the A final with a 4:50.50 from prelims.

OTHER SCRATCHES