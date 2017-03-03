2017 Men’s Pac-12 Day 3 Up/Downs: Cal Set to Close the Gap Again

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session at the Men’s Pac-12 Championships, as the C final isn’t scored. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” refers to swimmers in the B final.

Heading into the swimming portion of this meet, the Cal Bears were sitting into 4th based on diving points. Last night, they moved into 3rd place, sitting narrowly behind USC. Tonight, they’re set to close the gap a little bit more. Both Stanford and Cal landed 17 scoring swims tonight, but the Bears have 11 “ups” while the Cardinal has 9. They’re not likely to catch the Cardinal tonight, but they could set up a good battle for the title going into day 3.