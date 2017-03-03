2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington continue this morning with the preliminary heats of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Cal’s Andrew Seliskar will look to set up a sweep of the IM events, while teammates Ryan Murphy (100 back) and Justin Lynch (100 fly) seek their first individual titles of the meet. The Stanford freestyle group, which includes last night’s 500 free champ Grant Shoults, will look to rack up big points for their team in the 200 free.

MEN’S 400 IM

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:40.76

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 3:54.49

Conference Record: Josh Prenot, 2016, 3:35.82

Championship Record: Josh Prenot, 2015, 3:38.83

Abrahm DeVine, Stanford, 3:44.49 Nick Thorne, Arizona, 3:44.56 Ken Takahashi, Cal, 3:44.92 Patrick Mulcare, USC, 3:45.54 Andrew Seliskar, Cal, 3:46.34 Justin Buck, Stanford, 3:47.02 Curtis Ogren, Stanford, 3:47.34 Max Williamson, Stanford, 3:48.93

MEN’S 100 FLY

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 45.73

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 48.29

Conference Record: Austin Staab, 2009, 44.18

Championship Record: Austin Staab, 2011, 44.66

MEN’S 200 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:32.97

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:37.99

Conference Record: Simon Burnett, 2006, 1:31.20

Championship Record: Cristian Quintero, 2015, 1:32.40

MEN’S 100 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 51.93

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 55.39

Conference Record: Kevin Cordes, 2014, 50.04

Championship Record: Kevin Cordes, 2014, 51.23

MEN’S 100 BACK