Cate Campbell Will Compete In 2017, But Not In Budapest

In a bid to potentially stretch her career out to a 4th Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, Australian speedster Cate Campbell has announced she will be opting out selection for this summer’s World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Although she plans on continuing to compete throughout the year, both at the Mare Nostrum in Europe, as well as the World Cup Series in the fall, Campbell believes she needs to focus on her end game goal, which is staying healthy for the 2018 Commonwealth Games and, at least for now, beyond.

While competing at the NSW State Open Championships this weekend in Sydney, Campbell told The Australian, “I’m in no way taking a year off. I’m not retiring, I’m not thinking about retiring, I’m just not making myself available for selection.

“I’m taking a long-term approach and focusing on the 2018 Commonwealth Games and then looking forward to 2020. So this year isn’t about being the best, it’s about being my best. I’m taking a bit of a mental health year.

“I’m just making sure I get my body right and my mind right because I do want to continue through to 2018, and at the moment, 2020,’’ she said.

“I’ve battled injuries pretty much my whole career and my injuries aren’t just an issue in the swimming pool. I wake up a couple of times every night because I’m sore from my neck and it carries over into day-to-day life.” (The Australian)

In addition to having revealed post-Rio that she was suffering from a hernia during the Games for which she underwent surgery in October, Campbell also suffers from an ongoing neck injury. The 24-year-old has performed well thus far in Sydney, taking the women’s 100m freestyle in a mark of 53.15 to snag the top time in the world this season.

With the Australian National Championships (Worlds selection meet) just one month away, Campbell is just one of several Aussie swimmers to have opted out of being selected for the 2017 World Championships team. 2016 Olympians Tamsin Cook and 2-time World Champion James Magnussen have both said they will not be vying for a Budapest roster spot, while Belinda Hocking announced retirement and Madison Groves will be training overseas and will also not be competing at the championships.