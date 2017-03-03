Josh Prenot breaks down 200 Breast as fast as his last 50 (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.
MEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS
- Josh Prenot (Cal) 2:09.93
- Nic Fink (Athens Bulldogs) 2:10.62
- Cody Miller (Badger) 2:11.94
- Kevin Cordes (Unattached) 2:12.11
- Ross Murdoch (GBR) 2:13.08
- Luca Pizzini (Italy) 2:13.91
- Andrew Willis (GBR) 2:15.84
- Miguel De Lara (Unattached) 2:16.05
It was a battle between the U.S.’s top breaststrokers (save for a couple), with Cal’s Josh Prenot surging to the win at 2:09.93. Prenot dug in hard at the finish, pulling out a 32.99 for the last 50 to push him ahead of Nic Fink (2:10.62). Cody Miller posted a 2:11.94 for 3rd, while Kevin Cordes snagged 4th with a 2:12.11, right behind Miller.
Prenot now ranks third in the world this year.
2016-2017 LCM MEN 200 BREAST
WATANABE
2.06.67*WR
|2
|MATT
WILSON
|AUS
|2.09.65
|01/22
|3
|KAZUKI
KOHINATA
|JPN
|2.10.06
|09/04
|4
|MARCO
KOCH
|GER
|2.10.75
|01/28
|5
|KOHEI
GOTO
|JPN
|2.10.87
|09/04
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!