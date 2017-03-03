Josh Prenot breaks down 200 Breast as fast as his last 50 (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

Josh Prenot (Cal) 2:09.93 Nic Fink (Athens Bulldogs) 2:10.62 Cody Miller (Badger) 2:11.94 Kevin Cordes (Unattached) 2:12.11 Ross Murdoch (GBR) 2:13.08 Luca Pizzini (Italy) 2:13.91 Andrew Willis (GBR) 2:15.84 Miguel De Lara (Unattached) 2:16.05

It was a battle between the U.S.’s top breaststrokers (save for a couple), with Cal’s Josh Prenot surging to the win at 2:09.93. Prenot dug in hard at the finish, pulling out a 32.99 for the last 50 to push him ahead of Nic Fink (2:10.62). Cody Miller posted a 2:11.94 for 3rd, while Kevin Cordes snagged 4th with a 2:12.11, right behind Miller.

Prenot now ranks third in the world this year.