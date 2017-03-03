Josh Prenot breaks down 200 Breast as fast as his last 50 (Video)

  0 Coleman Hodges | March 03rd, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, National, News, Video

Reported by Karl Ortegon. 

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

  1. Josh Prenot (Cal) 2:09.93
  2. Nic Fink (Athens Bulldogs) 2:10.62
  3. Cody Miller (Badger) 2:11.94
  4. Kevin Cordes (Unattached) 2:12.11
  5. Ross Murdoch (GBR) 2:13.08
  6. Luca Pizzini (Italy) 2:13.91
  7. Andrew Willis (GBR) 2:15.84
  8. Miguel De Lara (Unattached) 2:16.05

It was a battle between the U.S.’s top breaststrokers (save for a couple), with Cal’s Josh Prenot surging to the win at 2:09.93. Prenot dug in hard at the finish, pulling out a 32.99 for the last 50 to push him ahead of Nic Fink (2:10.62). Cody Miller posted a 2:11.94 for 3rd, while Kevin Cordes snagged 4th with a 2:12.11, right behind Miller.

Prenot now ranks third in the world this year.

2016-2017 LCM MEN 200 BREAST

IPPEIJPN
WATANABE

01/29
2.06.67*WR
2 MATT
WILSON		 AUS 2.09.65 01/22
3 KAZUKI
KOHINATA		 JPN 2.10.06 09/04
4 MARCO
KOCH		 GER 2.10.75 01/28
5 KOHEI
GOTO		 JPN 2.10.87 09/04

