Tickets Go on Sale for 2017 British Swimming Championships

Tickets are now on sale for the British Swimming Championships that will run from April 18th-23rd, 2017 at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in Sheffield.

The meet is the primary meet on the domestic calendar in 2017 and is the primary selection meet for the 2017 World Championships.

Single session tickets start for as little as £4.96 for prelims sessions and £7.96 for finals sessions. All-heats passes are available for £35.00 each, and all-finals passes for 6 days are just £50.00 each.

World Championships selection criteria are below, as reported by Loretta Race: