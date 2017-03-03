Marko Blazevski Named to Macedonia ’40 under 40′ List

Today, Macedonian swimmer Marko Blazevski was named the United Macedonian Diaspora’s “40 Under 40” list.

Blazevski is a two-time Olympian (2012 and 2016) who finished 26th in the 200 IM this summer. Blazevski, originally from Skopke, Macedonia, has trained with the Monterey Bay Swim Club in California, NCAA Division II Wingate University in North Carolina, and, most recently, SwimMAC Elite.

“Growing up in a small country with a modest family, I knew that only hard work and dedication towards my goals would be the only path to success,” he told the United Macedonian Diaspora. “There aren’t many of us in the world, so any time I am in the spotlight I am standing tall and proud, happy to show the world that Macedonians are capable of great things. There is much to be proud of when it comes to Macedonian culture but, if I had to choose just one aspect it would be the food. My advice for the next generations is, as long as you believe in yourself first and have the motivation to wake up in the morning and pursue your goals, you will be successful!”

Blazevski nearly missed the chance to compete in Rio this summer, however. The Macedonian Olympic Committee considered keeping him from competing since he had FINA ‘B’ cuts rather than ‘A’ cuts. In the end, he was allowed to compete, though the decision didn’t come through until just 26 days before the opening ceremonies.

The United Macedonia Diasporais a leading international non-governmental organization promoting the interests and needs of Macedonians and Macedonian communities worldwide. The UMD’s “40 under 40” award recognizes Macedonian role models for their contributions in their respective fields.