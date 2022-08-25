15-Year-Old American Thomas Heilman Blasts 1:56.52 200 Fly for Jr Pan Pacs Silver

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 24-27, 2022

Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center

Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)

Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)

LCM (50m)

BOYS 200 METER BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:55.92 – Andrew Seliskar (2014)

Podium:

As we’ve seen countless times over the last year, American 15-year-old phenom Thomas Heilman put up a stunning performance tonight. Swimming the final of the boys 200 fly at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu, Heilman roared to a 2nd place finish behind U.S. teammate Aaron Shackell, throwing down a new lifetime best of 1:56.52 in the process.

It was Heilman’s 2nd personal best of the day in the event. He swam a 1:57.58 in prelims, clipping the 1:57.84 which he had just set at the U.S. Junior Nationals just a few weeks ago.

Though he’s just 15 years old, Heilman has now risen to #4 all-time among U.S. performers in the 15-16 age group. He’s also gradually closing in on the National Age Group Record, which stands at 1:54.58 and is held by none other than Michael Phelps.

All-Time 15-16 U.S. Performers – Boys LCM 200 Fly:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 1:54.58 Michael Phelps 2001 World Champs 2 1:55.21 Luca Urlando 2018 Summer Nationals 3 1:56.42 Andrew Seliskar 2013 World Jr Champs 4 1:56.52 Thomas Heilman 2022 Jr Pan Pacs 5 1:57.39 Matt Fenlon 2019 Summer Nationals

Additionally, Heilman remains the #2 15-year-old American all-time in the event. The fastest American 15-year-old in history is Michael Phelps, who clocked an eye-popping 1:54.92 at that young age. It’s a tall order for Heilman to get all the way down to that mark, but he has until January 2023 to get there.

All-Time 15-Year-Old U.S. Performers – Boys LCM 200 Fly:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 1:54.92 Michael Phelps 2001 Spring Nationals 2 1:56.52 Thomas Heilman 2022 Jr Pan Pacs 3 1:58.47 Carson Foster 2017 Summer Nationals 4 1:58.93 Luca Urlando 2017 Summer Nationals 5 1:58.97 Dare Rose 2018 Summer Nationals

Here is a split comparison between Heilman’s swim in finals tonight, his prelims swim this morning, and his previous best from Junior Nationals a few weeks ago:

Splits Thomas Heilman – 2022 Jr Pan Pacs (Finals) Thomas Heilman – 2022 Jr Pan Pacs (Prelims) Thomas Heilman – 2022 U.S. Junior Nationals (Finals) 50m 26.77 26.17 26.62 100m 56.37 (29.60) 55.53 (29.36) 56.56 (29.94) 150m 1:26.41 (30.04) 1:26.03 (30.50) 1:27.53 (30.97) 200m 1:56.52 (30.11) 1:57.58 (31.55) 1:57.84 (30.31) FINAL TIME 1:56.52 1:57.58 1:57.84

Heilman adjusted from his prelims performance this morning, taking his race tonight out more conservatively. Due to his slower 1st 50, Heilman was able to come home significantly faster, holding his stroke together and splitting 1:00.15 on the 2nd 100, compared to a 1:02.05 this morning.

Heilman is primed to breakout into the junior international scene this week. In addition to his silver in the 200 fly tonight, the 15-year-old is the top seed in the boys 100 fly, the #2 seed in the 100 free, and the #3 seed in the 50 free.