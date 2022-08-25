Airi Mitsui Shatters Jr Pan Pacs Record in Girls 200 Fly as Japan Goes 1-2

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 24-27, 2022

Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center

Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)

Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)

LCM (50m)

GIRLS 200 METER BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Jr World: 2:05.20 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 2:08.48 – Cassidy Bayer (2016)

Podium:

Airi Mitsui, Japan – 2:07.82 Yasuki Fujimoto, Japan – 2:09.63 Alex Shackell, USA – 2:09.71

Japan’s Airi Mitsui stormed to victory in the girls 200 fly tonight at the 2022 Jr Pan Pacs in Honolulu, swimming a blistering 2:07.82. The swim marks a new personal best for Mitsui, coming in as her first time under 2:08 in the event. Mitsui entered the meet with a personal best of 2:08.51, then led prelims this morning with a 2:10.18.

She came back much faster tonight, roaring to a 2:07.82, which not only is a new best time, it shattered the Junior Pan Pacs Record of 2:08.48, which was held by American Cassidy Bayer from 2016. The time also puts Mitsui at #18 in the world this year, a very strong showing for a junior.

Here is a split comparison between Mitsui’s swim tonight and Bayer’s previous JPP Record swim from 2016:

Splits Airi Mitsui – 2022 Jr Pan Pacs (Finals) Cassidy Bayer – 2016 Jr Pan Pacs (Finals) 50m 29.24 29.05 100m 1:02.48 (33.24) 1:01.35 (32.30) 150m 1:35.38 (32.90) 1:34.64 (33.29) 200m 2:07.82 (32.44) 2:08.48 (33.84) FINAL TIME 2:07.82 2:08.48

Mitsui put together a spectacular race tonight, doing something which isn’t very common in the LCM 200 fly. She descended her final 3 50s of the race tonight, meaning she got faster each of the last 3 50s. She was 33.24 on the 2nd 50, then brought it down to 32.90 on the 3rd, and, most impressive of all, she tore home in a sizzling 32.44. For context, Mitsui’s final 50 split of 32.44 was the fastest final 50 split in the field tonight by nearly a full second.

It was a strong showing for Japan as a team, seeing Yasuki Fujimoto take 2nd tonight in 2:09.63, touching out Americans Alex Shackell and Tess Howley.