13th French Open 2019 Begins in Chartres on Tuesday

13th Annual French Open Swimming Championships

Tuesday, June 18 – Wednesday, June 19, 2019

L’Odyssée Aquatic Complex, Chartres

50m

Meet site

Psych sheet

Results

The 13th edition of the French Open will begin on Tuesday, June 18 at the Odyssée Aquatic Complex in Chartres. This year, the meet is taking place three weeks earlier than in the past in order to position itself as the third stop of the LEN Swimming Cup 2019 which consists of meets in Luxembourg, Stockholm, Chartres, and Rome.

With a smaller turnout than in the past, this year’s French Open will play host to 215 swimmers from 19 countries. It will be the final tune-up for the members of the French National Team before the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangzu, South Korea. Charlotte Bonnet is entered in the 50/100/200 free and 50 fly; Marie Wattel, the 50/100 free and 50/100 fly; Béryl Gastaldello, the 100 free and 100 fly; and Fantine Lesaffre, the 200 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 fly. Mehdy Metella is entered in the 100 free and 50/100 fly; Jérémy Stravius will take on the 100 free, 50 back, and 50/100 fly; David Aubry and Damien Joly will swim the 400/1500 free; Maxime Grousset, the 50/100/200 free and 50 fly; Clément Mignon, the 50/100 free and 50/100 breast; and Tom Paco Pedroni, the 50/100/200 free.

Fresh off the Mare Nostrum Circuit will be Brazil’s Felipe Lima, Joao Gomes Junior, and Jhennifer Conceicao; Ireland’s Shane Ryan, Niamh Coyne, Darragh Greene, and Conor Ferguson, and Scotland’s Hannah Miley. Netherlands will be represented by Arno Kamminga, Femke Heemskerk, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, and Kira Toussaint, amongst others. Ukraine’s Andrii Govorov and Denmark’s Viktor Bromer, Pernille Blume, Jeanette Ottesen, and Mie Nielsen are also expected. Marco Koch and Alexander Kunert from Germany, Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches, and Luxembourg’s Pit Brandenburger, Julien Henx, and Raphael Stacchiotti will compete in Chartres, as well.

Prize Money

For the 32 individual events, medal winners will be compensated 250 € for 1st place, 150 € for 2nd place, and 100 € for 3rd place. At the conclusion of the meet, the top 8 women and top 8 men (based on FINA points) will earn the following prizes:

1st – 5,000 €

2nd – 4,000 €

3rd – 3,000 €

4th – 2,000 €

5th – 1,200 €

6eme – 800 €

7eme – 600 €

8eme – 400 €

Should any of the following records be broken, the payout will be: