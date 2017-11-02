Yoga for Swimmers: Four Essential Yoga Poses for Every Swimmer

This yoga for swimmers article goes through the details of four essential poses for every swimmer that focus on the:
- Chest
- Shoulders
- Hip Flexors
- Quads
Any swimmer knows that these four areas are bound to get stiff and tight. They also know that to have success mobility in the shoulders and hips is crucial.
….
As with any activity make sure that you are prepared to perform the following poses.
Take into consideration:
- Skill level
- Strength
- Mobility
- Timing
The following two videos outline guidelines for a safe yoga practice and the appropriate timing for to be performed.
…
Lunge with Cactus Arms
*This pose can be done from both a high or low lunge position
Benefits:
- Increases hips and shoulder mobility
- Improves balance
- Opens up through the front of the body
Cues:
- Start in a high lunge
- On an exhale bring your arms to cactus
- 90° at your shoulders 90° at your elbows
- Keep the spine long and core strong
- Draw the arms back opening up through the chest and shoulders
Lunge with a Side Stretch
*This pose can be done from both a high or low lunge position
Benefits:
- Increases hip mobility
- Stretches the hip flexors and the sides of the body
- Strengthens the lower body
Cues:
- Start in a high lunge
- On an inhale old onto your left wrist with your right hand
- Ensure that the right knee stays pointed straight forward while staying grounded into the four corners of your right foot
- On an exhale come over to your right side with your upper body stretching through the left side of your body
- Keep your shoulders square and pointed straight forward
- Keep the neck extended so that your chin is off of your chest
Upright Dragon
Benefits:
- Increases hip mobility
- Stretches hip flexors
- Improves posture
Cues
- Start in a low lunge
- Bring your front knee forward and back knee back to find a stretch in the hip flexors
- On an inhale bring both hands onto your front thigh
- Ensure that the hips are square, the core is engaged and there is active length in the spine
Low Lunge with a Quadriceps Stretch
Benefits:
- Increases thoracic spine, hip and knee mobility
- Stretches chest, shoulders, hip flexors and quads
Cues:
- Start in a low lunge
- Bring your left hand out to the side on the ground
- On an inhale bring your left heel towards your seat reaching around with the righ hand to hold onto the left foot
Table Top with a Quadriceps Stretch (alternative to the pose above)
Benefits:
- Increases hip and knee mobility
- Stretches the quads
- Strengthens the core
- Improves balance
Cues:
- Start in a table top position
- Bring your left leg up and back and right arm up and forward
- On an inhale bring your left knee towards your seat and hold onto your left foot with your right hand
…
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Yoga for Swimmers: Four Essential Yoga Poses for Every Swimmer"
ZERO correlation between yoga and swimming performance. This should be on the side bar with the rest of the ads and not presented as if it were an actual news piece.
It has been shown that an increase in strength, mobility, body awareness and focus do increase swimming performance all aspects of a yoga practice designed for swimmers achieves.
This article should really have a caution to be thoroughly warmed up before even attempting some of these asanas. Especially the one strangely called “Upright Dragon” which if not properly prepared for and attempted can do serious injury to the hips and lower back. It is actually a form of Vīrabhadrāsana or “warrior” pose and is considered an advanced asana, one not for yoga beginners.