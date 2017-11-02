Yoga for Swimmers: Four Essential Yoga Poses for Every Swimmer

This yoga for swimmers article goes through the details of four essential poses for every swimmer that focus on the:

Chest

Shoulders

Hip Flexors

Quads

Any swimmer knows that these four areas are bound to get stiff and tight. They also know that to have success mobility in the shoulders and hips is crucial.

….

As with any activity make sure that you are prepared to perform the following poses.

Take into consideration:

Skill level

Strength

Mobility

Timing

The following two videos outline guidelines for a safe yoga practice and the appropriate timing for to be performed.

…

Lunge with Cactus Arms

*This pose can be done from both a high or low lunge position

Benefits:

Increases hips and shoulder mobility

Improves balance

Opens up through the front of the body

Cues:

Start in a high lunge

On an exhale bring your arms to cactus 90° at your shoulders 90° at your elbows

Keep the spine long and core strong

Draw the arms back opening up through the chest and shoulders

Lunge with a Side Stretch

*This pose can be done from both a high or low lunge position

Benefits:

Increases hip mobility

Stretches the hip flexors and the sides of the body

Strengthens the lower body

Cues:

​Start in a high lunge

​On an inhale old onto your left wrist with your right hand

Ensure that the right knee stays pointed straight forward while staying grounded into the four corners of your right foot

On an exhale come over to your right side with your upper body stretching through the left side of your body

Keep your shoulders square and pointed straight forward

Keep the neck extended so that your chin is off of your chest

Upright Dragon

Benefits:

Increases hip mobility

Stretches hip flexors

Improves posture

Cues

Start in a low lunge

Bring your front knee forward and back knee back to find a stretch in the hip flexors

On an inhale bring both hands onto your front thigh

Ensure that the hips are square, the core is engaged and there is active length in the spine

Low Lunge with a Quadriceps Stretch

Benefits:

Increases thoracic spine, hip and knee mobility

Stretches chest, shoulders, hip flexors and quads

Cues:

Start in a low lunge

Bring your left hand out to the side on the ground

On an inhale bring your left heel towards your seat reaching around with the righ hand to hold onto the left foot

Table Top with a Quadriceps Stretch (alternative to the pose above)

Benefits:

Increases hip and knee mobility

Stretches the quads

Strengthens the core

Improves balance

Cues:

Start in a table top position

Bring your left leg up and back and right arm up and forward

On an inhale bring your left knee towards your seat and hold onto your left foot with your right hand

…

