With One Day Remaining, Russia Rocks Top Of European SC C’ships Medal Table

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Entries

Results

Russia remains atop the medal table with just one day of competition left in these 2021 European Short Course Championships. The nation has amassed 18 total medals comprised of 8 golds, 5 silvers and 5 bronze medals, while things are continuing to change up in the runner-up spot.

Italy was the #2 nation yesterday and still owns the most overall medals with 24. But the Netherlands bumped themselves up to sit behind Russia, relegating Italy to 3rd.

Kira Toussaint and Maaike de Waard snagged gold and silver for the women’s 100m backstroke, while Luc Kroon and Stan Pijnenburg raked up the same result in the men’s 200m free.

Arno Kamminga also nabbed silver in the men’s 200m breast after reaping silver in the 100m breast earlier in the meet.

Romania captured its first gold medal, courtesy of David Popovici in the men’s 200m freestyle. The 17-year-old earned his first senior international piece of hardware, although he was a two-time Olympic finalist this summer in Tokyo.