Lidon Munoz Breaks a Pair of Spanish Records at European Short Course Champs

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Spanish swimmer Lidon Munoz has broken a pair of Spanish Records this week at the European Short Course Championships.

First, earlier on Wednesday, she swam a 1:00.41 in the heats of the women’s 100 IM, which shaved .02 seconds off her old record. That old record was done at the November 2020 Spanish Championships. She wound up qualifying 14th through to the semi-finals of that race, where she added a few tenths and finished 14th again, missing the final.

On Saturday, in the heats of the women’s 50 fly, she swam 25.96, which again broke her own record. This time, the former record belonged to Angela San Juan, who swam 26.42 at the December 2009 European Short Course Championships: one of the last major meets globally before the polyurethane “super suits” were outlawed by FINA.

That again qualified her through 14th to the semi-finals, but again she added time, touching in 26.03 to place 13th and out of the final.

The 25-year old Munoz holds 3 Spanish Records in long course and 4 in short course meters, and is also a member of a number of National Record-setting Spanish relays.

Spain has not yet won a medal at these European Championships, and they rank 14th out of 35 scoring nations in the Championships Trophy standings, which awards points for all top 8 finishes.