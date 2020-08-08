Winter Juniors Finalist Luke Fortner Gives Verbal Pledge to Purdue

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Raleigh, North Carolina’s Luke Fortner has announced his verbal commitment to Purdue University for 2021-22.

“I’m proud to announce my verbal commitment to Purdue University! Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family for all their support throughout this process. I can’t wait to continue my academic and athletic careers as a Boilermaker. Boiler Up!”

Fortner is a rising senior at Enloe High School where he is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and the Sports Editor for the Eagle’s Eye. He swims breast and IM and placed 5th (57.63) and 13th (1:56.97) in the respective events at the 2020 NCHSAA 4A State Championships. That’s a big improvement from 2019 when he only qualified in the breaststroke and came away 22nd in prelims with a 1:00.45.

In club swimming, where he represents New Wave Swim Team, Fortner is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 breast. He competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 100/200 breaststrokes and placed 22nd in the 200. He earned lifetime bests by a significant margin in both distances. Entered with LCM times, he dropped 1.98 seconds from his previous PB in the 100 breast to go 56.48, and 2.87 in the 200 to go 2:02.50. He also dropped 5.6 seconds in the 200 IM and 10.1 in the 400 IM to notch PBs of 1:54.67 and 4:04.35 in Time Trials.

Fortner had a particularly strong showing at TYR ISCA Summer Senior Championships last August. He won the 200m breast and finished 3rd in the 100m breast and 50m breast, leaving the meet with PBs in the 50m free (26.03), 100 free (57.67), 50m breast (31.03), 100m breast (1:07.20), 200m breast (2:22.91), 200m IM (2:16.45), and 400m IM (4:56.44).

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:02.50

100 breast – 56.48

400 IM – 4:04.35

200 IM – 1:54.67

Fortner’s future class of 2025 teammates will include Brady Samuels, Idris Muhammad, and Lance Lesage. Although Trent Pellini will presumably have used up his eligibility by 2021, Fortner will join a Boilermakers breaststroke/IM training group comprised of Nick Sherman, Brett Riley, Michael Juengel, Liam Walker, Khadin Soto, Kal Findley, and Brady Robinson.

