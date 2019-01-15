Winter Juniors Finalist Jackson Harvin Commits to Georgia Tech

Jackson Harvin, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Jefferson, Georgia, will remain in state and swim for the Georgia Institute of Technology beginning next fall. He’ll suit up with Daniel Kertesz, Dylan Scott, and Josh Cohen in the class of 2023.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Georgia Tech! Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for helping me along the way. I can’t wait for the next four years. Go Jackets!”

Harvin is a senior at Jefferson High School and a member of Athens Bulldog Swim Club. He placed third in the Class 4A-5A 200 free and 13th in the Class 4A-5A 200 IM at the 2018 GHSA State Championships in February. A couple of weeks later at Greensboro Sectionals he finaled in the 100/200 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM and placed 10th in the 1000 free. Since then, Harvin has made huge strides. He recently competed at Winter Juniors East and dropped a ton of time in all his events (200 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM), as well in his time trials (100 breast and 100 fly). He made finals in the 200 free and 200 IM.

PB Spring 3/2018 Winter Juniors 12/2018 100 free 46.72 — 200 free 1:40.53 1:38.93 100 breast 1:00.58 56.71 100 fly 51.69 50.32 200 fly 1:53.95 1:50.91 200 IM 1:52.47 1:48.99 400 IM 4:09.51 —

It took 1:36.60, 1:48.70, and 1:46.89 to score in the 200 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM, respectively, at 2018 ACC Men’s Championships.