Khelo India Youth Games 2019: Swimming Day 5 Ke Results

Khelo India Youth Games 2019 – Swimming Heats and Finals Results
Khelo India Youth Games 2019 India Ke One Of The Biggest Sports Event Hai. Khelo India Youth Games 2019 Indian Sports Ke Talent Ko Tarashne Ke Liye Kraya Gaya Hai. Ye Event 9 January Se Start Ho Chuka Hai Jisme 6000 Se Bhi Jyada Athletes Apne Talent Ko Dikhayenge. Khelo India Youth Games 2019 Me 10 Se 21 Tak Ke Athletes 18 Alag Alag Disciplines Me Participate Kar Rhe Hai.
Swimming Ke Events 10th Se 15th January Tak Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Pune Me Ayojit Honge.
Khelo India Youth Games 2019 Swimming Day 5 Ke Events
- Finals 200mtr. Butterfly,U/17 & U/21, Boys / Girls
- Finals 50mtr. Freestyle, U/17 & U/21, Boys / Girls
- Finals 50mtr. Breaststroke, U/17 & U/21,Boys / Girls
- Time Trials 1500mtr. Freestyle, U/21, Boys
- Finals 4x100mtr. Freestyle Relay, U/17 & U/21, Boys
|Day 1
|Heatlist, Results
|Final Startlist
|Final Results
|Day 2
|Heatlist, Results
|Final Startlist
|Final Results
|Day 3
|Heatlist, Results
|Final Startlist
|Final Results
|Day 4
|Heatlist, Results
|Final Startlist
|Final Results
|Day 5
|Heatlist, Results
|Final Startlist
|Final Results
Day 4 Ke Complete Hone Ke Sath Kartnataka 18 Gold 14 Silver And 9 Bronze Ke Sath First, Maharashtra 16 Gold, 13 Silver 8 Bronze Ke Sath 2nd And Delhi 15 Gold 12 Silver And 14 Bronze Ke Sath 3rd Postiton Par Apni Jagah Banaye Hue Hai.
Khelo India Official Site: https://youthgames.kheloindia.gov.in/
Indian Swimming or International Swimming Ke News Janne Ke Liye Facebook Par Swimswam Hindi Ko Like Karna Na Bhule:- SwimSwamhindi
Join Us:-
- Google Plus► SwimSwam Hindi
- Twitter► SwimSwam Hindi
- Facebook► SwimSwam Hindi
- Pintrest► SwimSwam Hindi
- Flipboard► SwimSwam Hindi
Leave a Reply