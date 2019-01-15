Manhattan College Names Patrick Malone as New Head Coach

Division I Manhattan College has announced the hiring of Patrick Malone as the program’s new head swimming & diving coach. He replaces Molly Belk, who left a few weeks into the season to take a job as an assistant coach at Purdue. Assistant coach Micah Rembrandt had been leading the program in Belk’s absence.

“While it was a challenge to find a qualified coach in the middle of the season, we were fortunate to find an exceptional leader in Patrick,” said Manhattan Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Marianne Reilly. “I have confidence that he will facilitate growth with our swimming and diving program in both athletics and academics.”

Malone’s previous role was as the head age group coach at the South Jersey Aquatic Club, which he’s held since April of 2018. That was his second stint with the program: he was also there from 2013 until 2015.

His prior collegiate coaching experience was as an assistant coach at nearby LIU Brooklyn beginning in the inaugural season of the women’s swimming & diving program in 2015-2016 and spent 3 seasons there.

He was also the head coach at the Kingston Estates Community Swim Club from 2014-2016.

Malone will have a few days to settle in with the Jaspers before they swim their penultimate dual meet of the season, on the road at Colgate, on January 20th. They’ll then finish the regular season on the road again at Iona before heading to the MAAC Championships in Buffalo from February 13th-16th.

The Manhattan men finished 10th out of 10 teams at last year’s MAAC Championships while the Manhattan women finished 9th out of 10 teams. Current season-best times project the men to move up a spot at the conference meet and the women to hold-steady in 9th place.