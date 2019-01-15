World Swimming Sri Lanka Se Hui Naraj

The International Swimming And Water Sports Federation (FINA) Ne Announce Kiya Hai Ki Woh Shri Lanka Ko Is Month Bangalore, India Mai Aayojit Hone Wale South Asian Games Mai Ek Illegitimate Team Ko Field Mai Nhi Aane Dega
Ye Blame Lagaya Gya Hai. Ki Sri Lanka Aquatic Sports Union (SLASU) Ke President Mahinda Liyanage Bhi FINA Ko Mislead Kr Rhe Hai.
Liyanage Aur Unki Samiti Ko Financial Irregularities Ke Reason SLASU Se Hata Diya Gya Tha Aur Purva Game Minister Faiszer Mushtapha Dwara Iski Jegah Ek Antarim Committee Banai Gyi Thi
Interim Committee Ne Tab Junior Aur Senior Category Mai Swimmers Ka Participation Kiya Aur Unhe Is Month Mai Hone Wali South Asian Swimming Championship Ko Targeting Kerne Wale National Party Mai Include Kiya Gya
Is Squad Mai 111 Members Hai Aur Airline Tickets Ke Liye Interim Committee Dwara Each Member Se 45000 Ki Collection Kri Jaygi
But FINA Interim Committee Ko Recognize Nhi Karta Hai Aur Wo Jo Krte Hai Use Illegitimate Mana Jayga
Ek Parent Ne Keha.”Greedy Officers Dwara Humare Bachho Ki Medal Hops Ko Finish Kr Diya Gya Hai”
Lekin Liyanage Ne Sunday Observer Ko Bataya Hai Ki Current State Of Affairs Ki Condition Ke Liye Responsible Nhi Hai
Ek Interim Committee Ke Member Ne Mujhse Pucha Ki We FINA Aur SLASU Ka Use Kaise Kar Sakte Hai Aur Maine Iske Baaren Mai FINA Ko Bataya Aur Unhone Decide Kiya Ki Interim Committee Ek Political Appointed Body Aur Mujhe Unse (Interim Committee) Se Kuch Bhi Provide Karane Ke Liye Kaha Hai
Interim Committee Ne Monday Ko Mujhe Unse Milne Ke Liye Kaha Aur Mai Swimmers Ke Liye Chinta Se Unhe Apna Support Dunga. Ye News Prajal Pal Dwara Likhi gayi hai.
