Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Priorities

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From swim meet giveaways to Rowdy’s Bieber experience, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
Thinking about messing around and becoming a backstroker. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/A5eh89TdNE
— Andrew Wilson (@awil5504) January 12, 2019
Do it.
#9
Let's talk about the fact that I was at a bar last night where swimming was prominently displayed on the TVs… Props to you @USASwimming, let's keep on pushing this thing into sports bar relevancy #TYRProSeries pic.twitter.com/CsNHY1BATo
— Ryan Rosenbaum (@rrosenphlex) January 11, 2019
Sports bar relevancy is the ultimate goal.
#8
Some of you pulled on the lane line when you were an age grouper and it shows
— Karl Ortegon (@kfortegon) January 13, 2019
It really does.
#7
Come support Georgia against Texas on Saturday at 10 am. First 450 fans get an Allison Schmitt bobblehead. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/7cjRDM7tHE
— Georgia Swim & Dive (@UGASwimDive) January 9, 2019
Bobbleheads at swim meets should really be a more frequent thing.
#6
Fink and Funk is BAAAAAAACK #TYRProSeries pic.twitter.com/5KtN36pp0p
— Nic Fink (@Nic_Fink) January 10, 2019
It’s the little things.
#5
I am never doing the lcm 400IM again. #done someone please @OldTakesExposed me if I ever enter it
— Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) January 11, 2019
TopTenTweets is here to keep you honest.
#4
Water can take you anywhere. Learn to swim and save the life. Get your kids involved in a Jr Lifeguarding program. Pools, ponds, lakes, seas, oceans. Get them to join a team of any kind, and compete. Water can take you anywhere.
— Anthony Ervin (@AnthonyErvin) January 10, 2019
As deep as you want it to be.
#3
Brb going to bathe in lotion 😬😬 🧴 🧴
— kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) January 12, 2019
All swimmers, all the time.
#2
This kid has nothing on me. Except good looks, a flat stomach, money, hair, talent…but that’s it! #babybabybaby pic.twitter.com/y5L9Oz2eQN
— Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) January 6, 2019
But what’s his 50 free time?
#1
I am really proud of my son at this swim meet- he ended up finishing well before the first playoff game kicked off today.
— McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 13, 2019
Priorities.
