Watch the Videos from 2021 Winter Junior Championships-East Day 2 Finals

Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Two of the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships-East. The B finals and other videos can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Girls 500 Freestyle – Final

  1. Gold: Michaela Mattes (SYS) – 4:42.06
  2. Silver: Hannah Bellard (CW) – 4:45.18
  3. Bronze: Natalie Mannion (CS) – 4:45.20

Boys 500 Freestyle – Final

Girls 200 Individual Medley – Final

  1. Gold: Devon Kitchel (CSC) – 1:56.39
  2. Alex Shackell (CSC) – 1:57.78
  3. Emily Thompson (GSCY) – 1:58.29

Boys 200 Individual Medley – Final

  1. Gold: Baylor Nelson (MAC) – 1:42.01 (Meet Record)
  2. Silver: Will Modglin (ZSC) – 1:45.39
  3. Bronze: Gibson Holmes (RAYS) – 1:45.50

Girls 50 Freestyle – Final

  1. Gold: Anna Moesch (UN-NJ) – 22.33
  2. Silver: Alex Shackell (CSC) – 22.34
  3. Bronze: Katherine Helms (MAKO) – 22.39

Boys 50 Freestyle – Final

  1. Gold: Thomas Heilman (CA-Y) – 19.83
  2. Silver: Lucca Battaglini (UN-NC) – 19.96
  3. Bronze: Brendan Whitfield (LY) – 20.01

Girls 400 Medley Relay – Fastest Heat

  1. GOLD: Carmel Swim Club – 3:33.88 (Meet Record)
  2. SILVER: Dynamo Swim Club – 3:39.53
  3. BRONZE: TAC Titans – 3:39.97

USA Swimming has not yet posted heat 2, the fastest heat.

Boys 400 Medley Relay – Fastest Heat

  1. GOLD: SwimMAC Carolina – 3:12.14
  2. SILVER: Mason Manta Rays – 3:12.66
  3. BRONZE: Lakeside Swim Team – 3:14.12

USA Swimming has not yet posted heat 2, the fastest heat.

 

