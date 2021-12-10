Watch the Videos from 2021 Winter Junior Championships-East Day 2 Finals

Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Two of the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships-East. The B finals and other videos can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Girls 500 Freestyle – Final
- Gold: Michaela Mattes (SYS) – 4:42.06
- Silver: Hannah Bellard (CW) – 4:45.18
- Bronze: Natalie Mannion (CS) – 4:45.20
Boys 500 Freestyle – Final
- Gold: Logan Zucker (MAC) – 4:19.46
- Silver: Lance Norris (TAC) -4:21.42
- Bronze: Liam Custer (SYS) – 4:21.52
Girls 200 Individual Medley – Final
- Gold: Devon Kitchel (CSC) – 1:56.39
- Alex Shackell (CSC) – 1:57.78
- Emily Thompson (GSCY) – 1:58.29
Boys 200 Individual Medley – Final
- Gold: Baylor Nelson (MAC) – 1:42.01 (Meet Record)
- Silver: Will Modglin (ZSC) – 1:45.39
- Bronze: Gibson Holmes (RAYS) – 1:45.50
Girls 50 Freestyle – Final
- Gold: Anna Moesch (UN-NJ) – 22.33
- Silver: Alex Shackell (CSC) – 22.34
- Bronze: Katherine Helms (MAKO) – 22.39
Boys 50 Freestyle – Final
- Gold: Thomas Heilman (CA-Y) – 19.83
- Silver: Lucca Battaglini (UN-NC) – 19.96
- Bronze: Brendan Whitfield (LY) – 20.01
Girls 400 Medley Relay – Fastest Heat
- GOLD: Carmel Swim Club – 3:33.88 (Meet Record)
- SILVER: Dynamo Swim Club – 3:39.53
- BRONZE: TAC Titans – 3:39.97
USA Swimming has not yet posted heat 2, the fastest heat.
Boys 400 Medley Relay – Fastest Heat
- GOLD: SwimMAC Carolina – 3:12.14
- SILVER: Mason Manta Rays – 3:12.66
- BRONZE: Lakeside Swim Team – 3:14.12
USA Swimming has not yet posted heat 2, the fastest heat.