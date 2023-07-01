WATCH: Smith Swims U.S. Open & Championship Records In The 100 BK (Day 4 Race Videos)

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

It was a busy night four in Indianapolis as the finals of 400 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke were contested. Catch up on all the action with the race videos below, which are in event order.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — FINALS

Top 8:

Bella Sims took the race out fast, flipping first after 100 meters. Katie Ledecky took the race over from there, cruising to the win by almost three seconds in 4:00.45. Sims early speed paid off, as she held on for second over a charging Leah Smith.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — FINALS

Top 8:

Luke Hobson was out under world record pace at 200 meters, but faded on the back half of the race. Instead, it was his Texas teammate David Johnston who took the win, finally breaking through in the long-course pool. He accelerated on the final 100 meters, passing Kieran Smith who touched second ahead of his Florida teammate and fellow Tokyo Olympian Jake Mitchell.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

Top 8:

Lilly King (ISC) — 1:04.75 Lydia Jacoby (STSC) — 1:05.16 Kaitlyn Dobler (TROJ) — 1:05.48 Emma Weber (CA-Y) — 1:07.39 Rachel Bernhardt (TEAM) — 1:07.76 Annie Lazor (ISC) — 1:07.77 Hannah Bach (OSU) — 1:08.18 Skyler Smith (NCAC) — 1:08.65

Lilly King was third at the 50 meter mark, trailing Kaitlyn Dobler and Lydia Jacoby. The three were even with about 75 meters to go, but King had enough gas left to push ahead and touch in 1:04.75, just a few hundredths off her championship record. With the win, she sweeps the women’s breaststroke events in Indianapolis.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

Top 8:

Nic Fink won the race by almost a second, winning his second national title of the meet. In prelims he was the only swimmer under the minute mark but five more men joined him under the barrier in finals. Noah Nichols, Mitch Mason, and Charlie Swanson all broke the barrier for the first time, behind Josh Matheny who posted a PB to qualify for his second Worlds event.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

Top 8:

Regan Smith won her third national title of the week, clearing the U.S. Open and Championship records she set last year with a 57.71. Katharine Berkoff gave her a race in the closing meters, touching second in 58.01. That’s a new lifetime best for Berkoff; she also jumps to third fastest American woman all-time, and fifth-fastest performer in history.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

Top 8:

Hunter Armstrong qualified for his first 2023 Worlds event with a win here in the 100 backstroke. He was tied with Ryan Murphy at the 50, but came home sub-27 to touch in a season-best 52.33. Murphy grabbed second well ahead of Justin Ress, ensuring that the U.S. is sending the same two representatives to Worlds that they did last year.