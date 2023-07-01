2023 U.S World Trials: Swims You Might Have Missed on Night 4

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheets

Highlighting Friday night’s competition in Indianapolis was Nathan Szobota who finished second in the men’s 400 freestyle ‘C’ final. Szobota touched in a final time of 3:52.49 making him the #9 fastest 15-16 age group boy ever in the LCM 400 freestyle. Szobota’s previous best coming into the meet was a 3:58.46 which he swam a month ago. This morning, he swam a huge best time of 3:54.54 to make the ‘C’ final and swam even faster tonight.

In the women’s 400 free, Addison Sauicke led the way with a 4:10.16 to finish 11th overall. Sauickie came into the meet with a personal best of a 4:13.54. Her time from tonight makes her the 43rd fastest 17-18 ever in the event, notably right ahead of Regan Smith.

Madi Mintenko also highlighted the women’s 400 free swimming a 4:10.34 to win the ‘C’ final. Mintenko swam a 4:14.85 in prelims. Her previous best prior to tonight was a 4:11.85 which she swam earlier this year at Pro Swim-Westmont. Mintenko now moves up to #36 in the 15-16 age group all-time in the event.

Aidan Stoffle won the men’s 100 back ‘C’ final in a 53.62. That time would have won the ‘B’ final as well as placed seventh in the ‘A’ final. Stoffle came into the meet with a personal best of 54.75 which he swam to win the ‘B’ final at last summer’s National Championships.

Also highlighting the 100 back was Keaton Jones who won the ‘D’ final in a 54.34. That was faster than his previous best time of a 54.90 which he swam at Pro Swim-Mission Viejo last month.