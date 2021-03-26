WATCH: Magahey Upset Smith, Casas Make History, And More NCAA Night 2 Races

Louisville Cardinals Set ACC Record with 3:01.52 in the 400 Medley Relay The Louisville Cardinals swam the fastest 400 medley relay in ACC history with their 4th-place tonight at the 2021 NCAA Championships.

Projected vs. Actual: Day 2 Score Update at 2021 NCAA D1 Men’s Championships Cal made waves in all of the individual events tonight, along with a win in the 200 free relay. They lead Texas by 27 going into day three.

Jake Magahey Goes In-depth on 500 Free Race Strategy of NCAA Field While Smith massively accelerated to a photo finish with Magahey, it was the freshman who took the 500 free title at 4:07.97

Bears and Gators Bringing the 50 Free Speed on Day 2 (Relay Splits) While it was easier to make the finals of the 50 free this morning than it had been in year, Cal and Florida rocked it and the 200 free relay tonight,.