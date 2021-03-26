WATCH: Magahey Upset Smith, Casas Make History, And More NCAA Night 2 Races

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Day 2 Finals Recap
After two days of competition, the Cal Bears continue to stay on track to defending their 2019 NCAA team title, holding a 27-point lead over the Texas Longhorns. Tonight, the finals of the 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 400 medley relay were contested in the pool. Winning titles in the pool tonight were the Cal Bears’ 200 free relay of Bjorn Seelinger, Ryan Hoffer, Daniel Carr, and Nate Biondi (1:14.36), Georgia’s Jake Magahey (500 free, 4:07.97), Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas (200 IM, 1:39.53), Cal’s Ryan Hoffer (50 free, 18.33), and the Texas 400 medley relay of Chris Staka, Caspar Corbeau, Alvin Jiang, and Daniel Krueger (3:00.23). Check out more links highlighting night two of the 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships here.
- Read more on Cal’s third-fastest 200 free relay performance here.
- Read more on Magahey’s 500 free NCAA meet record here.
- Read more on Casas’ first NCAA title in Texas A&M history here.
- Read on freshman Lasco’s record 200 IM swim here.
- Read more on Hoffer’s historic 50 free swim here.
- Check out all 200 free relay and 400 medley relay splits here.
200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:14.08, Auburn — 2009
- American Record: 1:14.50, NC State — 2018
- U.S. Open Record: 1:14.08, Auburn — 2009
- Meet Record: 1:14.08, Auburn — 2009
Pool Record: 1:15.34, NC State — 2018
- 2019 Champion: Cal, 1:14.46
- 2020 Top Performer: Cal, 1:15.54
Top 3:
- Cal- 1:14.36 *Pool Record
- Florida- 1:14.48
- Alabama- 1:15.62
500 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020
- American Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020
- U.S. Open Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020
Meet Record: 4:08.19, Townley Haas (Texas) – 2019 Pool Record: 4:09.36, Jake Magahey (Georgia) – 2021
- 2019 Champion: Townley Haas (Texas), 4:08.19
- 2020 Top Performer: Kieran Smith (Florida), 4:06.32
Top 3:
- Jake Magahey (Georgia)- 4:07.97 *Meet/Pool Records
- Kieran Smith (Florida)- 4:08.07
- Brooks Fail (Arizona)- 4:09.54
200 IM – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- American Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- U.S. Open Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- Meet Record: 1:38.14, Andrew Seliskar (Cal) – 2019
Pool Record: 1:40.61, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2021
- 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 1:38.14
- 2020 Top Performer: Shaine Casas (Texas A&M), 1:39.91
Top 3:
- Shaine Casas (Texas A&M)- 1:39.53 *Pool Record
- Hugo Gonzalez (Cal)- 1:39.99
- Destin Lasco (Cal)- 1:40.01
50 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- American Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- U.S. Open Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- Meet Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
Pool Record: 18.43, Ryan Hoffer (Cal) – 2021
- 2019 Champion: Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.63
- 2020 Top Performer: Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.87
Top 3:
- Ryan Hoffer (Cal)- 18.33 *Pool Record
- Bjorn Seelinger (Cal)- 18.71
- Adam Chaney (Florida)- 18.88
400 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 2:59.22, Texas — 2017
- American Record: 3:01.51, Cal — 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 2:59.22, Texas — 2017
- Meet Record: 2:59.22, Texas — 2017
Pool Record: 3:02.80, Louisville — 2020
- 2019 Champion: Indiana, 2:59.70
- 2020 Top Performer: Texas, 3:01.51
Top 3:
- Texas- 3:00.23 *Pool Record
- Cal- 3:00.73
- Florida- 3:01.51
To clarify, because of Corbeau’s (Texas) Dutch sporting citizenship, Seelinger’s (Cal) Swedish sporting citizenship, and Friese’s (Florida) German sporting citizenship, the top three 400 medley relay times tonight are not eligible for the American record.
CURRENT TEAM SCORES (AFTER 400 MEDLEY RELAY)
- Cal 230
- Texas 203
- Florida 161
- Georgia 116
- Texas A&M 88
- NC State 87
- Indiana 84
- Louisville 64
- Michigan 63
- Virginia 56
- Arizona 51
- Stanford/Mizzou 42
- (tie)
- Virginia Tech 39
- Alabama 38
- Ohio State/Purdue 28
- (tie)
- LSU 23
- Miami 19
- Florida State 18.5
- Georgia Tech 14
- Pittsburgh 12
- Kentucky/Notre Dame 9
- (tie)
- Penn State 8
- Tennessee 6
- Wisconsin 5
- UNC 4
- Utah 2.5