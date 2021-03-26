Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Magahey Upset Smith, Casas Make History, And More NCAA Night 2 Races

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
  • Short course yards (SCY) format
  • Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
  • Streaming: ESPN3
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

Day 2 Finals Recap

After two days of competition, the Cal Bears continue to stay on track to defending their 2019 NCAA team title, holding a 27-point lead over the Texas Longhorns. Tonight, the finals of the 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 400 medley relay were contested in the pool. Winning titles in the pool tonight were the Cal Bears’ 200 free relay of Bjorn Seelinger, Ryan Hoffer, Daniel Carr, and Nate Biondi (1:14.36), Georgia’s Jake Magahey (500 free, 4:07.97), Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas (200 IM, 1:39.53), Cal’s Ryan Hoffer (50 free, 18.33), and the Texas 400 medley relay of Chris Staka, Caspar Corbeau, Alvin Jiang, and Daniel Krueger (3:00.23). Check out more links highlighting night two of the 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships here.

200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:14.08, Auburn — 2009
  • American Record: 1:14.50, NC State — 2018
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:14.08, Auburn — 2009
  • Meet Record: 1:14.08, Auburn — 2009
  • Pool Record: 1:15.34, NC State — 2018
  • 2019 Champion: Cal, 1:14.46
  • 2020 Top Performer: Cal, 1:15.54

Top 3: 

  1. Cal- 1:14.36 *Pool Record
  2. Florida- 1:14.48
  3. Alabama- 1:15.62

500 FREE – FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Jake Magahey (Georgia)- 4:07.97 *Meet/Pool Records
  2. Kieran Smith (Florida)- 4:08.07
  3. Brooks Fail (Arizona)- 4:09.54

200 IM – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
  • American Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
  • Meet Record: 1:38.14, Andrew Seliskar (Cal) – 2019
  • Pool Record: 1:40.61, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2021
  • 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 1:38.14
  • 2020 Top Performer: Shaine Casas (Texas A&M), 1:39.91

Top 3:

  1. Shaine Casas (Texas A&M)- 1:39.53 *Pool Record
  2. Hugo Gonzalez (Cal)- 1:39.99
  3. Destin Lasco (Cal)- 1:40.01

50 FREE – FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Ryan Hoffer (Cal)- 18.33 *Pool Record
  2. Bjorn Seelinger (Cal)- 18.71
  3. Adam Chaney (Florida)- 18.88

400 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 2:59.22, Texas — 2017
  • American Record: 3:01.51, Cal — 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:59.22, Texas — 2017
  • Meet Record: 2:59.22, Texas — 2017
  • Pool Record: 3:02.80, Louisville — 2020
  • 2019 Champion: Indiana, 2:59.70
  • 2020 Top Performer: Texas, 3:01.51

Top 3: 

  1. Texas- 3:00.23 *Pool Record
  2. Cal- 3:00.73
  3. Florida- 3:01.51

To clarify, because of Corbeau’s (Texas) Dutch sporting citizenship, Seelinger’s (Cal) Swedish sporting citizenship, and Friese’s (Florida) German sporting citizenship, the top three 400 medley relay times tonight are not eligible for the American record.

CURRENT TEAM SCORES (AFTER 400 MEDLEY RELAY)

  1. Cal 230
  2. Texas 203
  3. Florida 161
  4. Georgia 116
  5. Texas A&M 88
  6. NC State 87
  7. Indiana 84
  8. Louisville 64
  9. Michigan 63
  10. Virginia 56
  11. Arizona 51
  12. Stanford/Mizzou 42
  13. (tie)
  14. Virginia Tech 39
  15. Alabama 38
  16. Ohio State/Purdue 28
  17. (tie)
  18. LSU 23
  19. Miami 19
  20. Florida State 18.5
  21. Georgia Tech 14
  22. Pittsburgh 12
  23. Kentucky/Notre Dame 9
  24. (tie)
  25. Penn State 8
  26. Tennessee 6
  27. Wisconsin 5
  28. UNC 4
  29. Utah 2.5

