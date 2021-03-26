Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Projected vs. Actual: Day 2 Score Update at 2021 NCAA D1 Men’s Championships

Comments: 5

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
  • Short course yards (SCY) format
  • Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
  • Streaming:
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

Cal made waves in all of the individual events tonight, along with a win in the 200 free relay. But Texas’s divers did their job, their top divers Jordan Windle and Noah Duperre going 1-2 and keeping the Longhorns close in the title chase. The Longhorns also claimed the 400 medley relay title, giving them momentum heading into day three.

Cal out-performed their day two psych sheet projections by 44 points, and they hold a 27-point lead over Texas going into the third day of this meet. Freshman Destin Lasco going from a 50+ seed to finishing third in the 200 IM was a huge gain for Cal.

Florida, meanwhile, is behind Texas in third at 161 points. NC State gained 24 points on psych projections, and they’re in sixth, just a single point behind Texas A&M. Virginia and Florida State also out-performed what they had on paper.

Ohio State was way off of their psych projected day two total, behind by over 50 points, while Louisville was also off (by 21.5).

Looking down to the full data at the bottom, Cal is holding onto the lead by a projected 31.5 points. The Bears have a weak day on paper tomorrow, but they have a big day four set-up.

CURRENT TEAM SCORES (AFTER 400 MEDLEY RELAY)

  1. Cal 230
  2. Texas 203
  3. Florida 161
  4. Georgia 116
  5. Texas A&M 88
  6. NC State 87
  7. Indiana 84
  8. Louisville 64
  9. Michigan 63
  10. Virginia 56
  11. Arizona 51
  12. Stanford/Mizzou 42
  13. (tie)
  14. Virginia Tech 39
  15. Alabama 38
  16. Ohio State/Purdue 28
  17. (tie)
  18. LSU 23
  19. Miami 19
  20. Florida State 18.5
  21. Georgia Tech 14
  22. Pittsburgh 12
  23. Kentucky/Notre Dame 9
  24. (tie)
  25. Penn State 8
  26. Tennessee 6
  27. Wisconsin 5
  28. UNC 4
  29. Utah 2.5

DAY 2 DATA

Rank School Psych 2 Finals 2 Delta 2 Swimming Finals 1+2 Diving Current Score
1 California 152 196 44 230 0 230
2 Texas 122.5 125 2.5 165 38 203
3 Florida 129 131 2 161 0 161
4 Georgia 95.5 90 -5.5 116 0 116
5 Texas A&M 69 56 -13 88 0 88
6 NC State 35 59 24 87 0 87
7 Indiana 65.5 51 -14.5 69 15 84
8 Louisville 63.5 42 -21.5 64 0 64
9 Michigan 41 51 10 63 0 63
10 Virginia 23 48 25 56 0 56
11 Arizona 31 41 10 51 0 51
12 Missouri 28 36 8 40 2 42
12 Stanford 3 7 4 31 11 42
14 Virginia Tech 22 25 3 39 0 39
15 Alabama 47 38 -9 38 0 38
16 Ohio St 59.5 6 -53.5 12 16 28
16 Purdue 16 14 -2 14 14 28
18 LSU 12 7 -5 7 16 23
19 Miami 0 0 0 0 19 19
20 Florida St 4 18.5 15 18.5 0 18.5
21 Georgia Tech 34 14 -20 14 0 14
22 Pittsburgh 11 12 1 12 0 12
23 Notre Dame 12 7 -5 9 0 9
23 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 9 9
25 Penn St 4.5 8 3.5 8 0 8
26 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 6 6
27 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 5 5
28 UNC 0 0 0 0 4 4
29 Utah 0 2.5 2 2.5 0 2.5
30 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0
31 Southern Cali 0 0 0 0 0 0
32 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0
33 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0
34 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0
35 Auburn 5 0 -5 0 0 0

DAY 1 & 2 ACTUALS + DAY  3 & 4 PSYCHS

Rank School Current Score Psych 3 Psych 4 Projected Final
1 California 230 99 165.5 494.5
2 Texas 203 129.5 130.5 463
3 Florida 161 97.5 67.5 326
4 Georgia 116 85 98 299
5 Louisville 64 92 89 245
6 Indiana 84 58.5 52 194.5
7 Michigan 63 79 38 180
8 NC State 87 29 63.5 179.5
9 Texas A&M 88 57 29 174
10 Ohio St 28 75 44 147
11 Virginia Tech 39 50.5 41.5 131
12 Alabama 38 30 60 128
13 Virginia 56 20 36 112
14 Arizona 51 15 8 74
15 Missouri 42 15 13 70
16 Stanford 42 9 17 68
17 Georgia Tech 14 27 26 67
18 Purdue 28 10 11.5 49.5
19 LSU 23 6 15 44
20 Notre Dame 9 12 20 41
21 Minnesota 0 20 17 37
22 Pittsburgh 12 11 12 35
23 Southern Cali 0 19 11 30
24 Tennessee 6 15 9 30
25 Florida St 18.5 5 4 27.5
26 Penn St 8 11 0 19
27 Miami 19 0 0 19
28 Wisconsin 5 2 4 11
29 Kentucky 9 0 2 11
30 UNC 4 2 0 6
31 Iowa 0 3 0 3
32 Utah 2.5 0 0 2.5
33 Northwestern 0 1 0 1
34 Cincinnati 0 0 1 1
35 Auburn 0 0 0 0

5
BearlyBreathing
1 hour ago

We’re all going to look back at this thread and laugh someday.

ISpeakTheTruth
1 hour ago

Ummm…isn’t the score 230 to 203?

ISpeakTheTruth
1 hour ago

There are these things called calculators…

