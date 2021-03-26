Projected vs. Actual: Day 2 Score Update at 2021 NCAA D1 Men’s Championships

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results Streaming:

Championship Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Cal made waves in all of the individual events tonight, along with a win in the 200 free relay. But Texas’s divers did their job, their top divers Jordan Windle and Noah Duperre going 1-2 and keeping the Longhorns close in the title chase. The Longhorns also claimed the 400 medley relay title, giving them momentum heading into day three.

Cal out-performed their day two psych sheet projections by 44 points, and they hold a 27-point lead over Texas going into the third day of this meet. Freshman Destin Lasco going from a 50+ seed to finishing third in the 200 IM was a huge gain for Cal.

Florida, meanwhile, is behind Texas in third at 161 points. NC State gained 24 points on psych projections, and they’re in sixth, just a single point behind Texas A&M. Virginia and Florida State also out-performed what they had on paper.

Ohio State was way off of their psych projected day two total, behind by over 50 points, while Louisville was also off (by 21.5).

Looking down to the full data at the bottom, Cal is holding onto the lead by a projected 31.5 points. The Bears have a weak day on paper tomorrow, but they have a big day four set-up.

CURRENT TEAM SCORES (AFTER 400 MEDLEY RELAY)

Cal 230 Texas 203 Florida 161 Georgia 116 Texas A&M 88 NC State 87 Indiana 84 Louisville 64 Michigan 63 Virginia 56 Arizona 51 Stanford/Mizzou 42 (tie) Virginia Tech 39 Alabama 38 Ohio State/Purdue 28 (tie) LSU 23 Miami 19 Florida State 18.5 Georgia Tech 14 Pittsburgh 12 Kentucky/Notre Dame 9 (tie) Penn State 8 Tennessee 6 Wisconsin 5 UNC 4 Utah 2.5

DAY 2 DATA

Rank School Psych 2 Finals 2 Delta 2 Swimming Finals 1+2 Diving Current Score 1 California 152 196 44 230 0 230 2 Texas 122.5 125 2.5 165 38 203 3 Florida 129 131 2 161 0 161 4 Georgia 95.5 90 -5.5 116 0 116 5 Texas A&M 69 56 -13 88 0 88 6 NC State 35 59 24 87 0 87 7 Indiana 65.5 51 -14.5 69 15 84 8 Louisville 63.5 42 -21.5 64 0 64 9 Michigan 41 51 10 63 0 63 10 Virginia 23 48 25 56 0 56 11 Arizona 31 41 10 51 0 51 12 Missouri 28 36 8 40 2 42 12 Stanford 3 7 4 31 11 42 14 Virginia Tech 22 25 3 39 0 39 15 Alabama 47 38 -9 38 0 38 16 Ohio St 59.5 6 -53.5 12 16 28 16 Purdue 16 14 -2 14 14 28 18 LSU 12 7 -5 7 16 23 19 Miami 0 0 0 0 19 19 20 Florida St 4 18.5 15 18.5 0 18.5 21 Georgia Tech 34 14 -20 14 0 14 22 Pittsburgh 11 12 1 12 0 12 23 Notre Dame 12 7 -5 9 0 9 23 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 9 9 25 Penn St 4.5 8 3.5 8 0 8 26 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 6 6 27 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 5 5 28 UNC 0 0 0 0 4 4 29 Utah 0 2.5 2 2.5 0 2.5 30 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Southern Cali 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Auburn 5 0 -5 0 0 0

DAY 1 & 2 ACTUALS + DAY 3 & 4 PSYCHS