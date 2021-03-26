Louisville Cardinals Set ACC Record with 3:01.52 in the 400 Medley Relay

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results Streaming: ESPN3

Championship Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

The Louisville Cardinals are built around a strong core, especially for the medley relays, and tonight, the Cardinals’ firepower was on display as they took down the pool (briefly), school and ACC records in the 400 medley relay with a 3:01.52 effort that put them in 4th place overall.

Swimming in the next to last heat, the Cardinals dropped over a second off of their 3:02.86 seed time and 3:02.91 winning time from ACCs to stop the clock in 3:01.51. That broke the Louisville record and pool record of 3:02.80 from last year’s ACCs, as well as the ACC record of 3:01.76, previously set by NC State at the 2018 NCAAs. That pool record would only last for a few minutes, as three teams in the next heat finished under it, led by Texas’ 3:00.23, but Louisville now holds the ACC record.

Here’s a quick look at Louisville’s splits tonight vs NC State’s splits from 2018.

Louisville NC State Back Mitchell Whyte 45.03 Coleman Stewart 44.74 Breast Evgenii Somov 50.68 Jacob Molacek 52.32 Fly Nick Albiero 44.09 Ryan Held 43.88 Free Haridi Sameh 41.72 Justin Ress 40.82 Total 3:01.52 3:01.76

NC State was faster on three of the four legs, with Somov’s 50.68 proving to be the key different for Louisville. Not’s not surprising, as in recent years NC State has struggled to find or develop a crazy fast breaststroke leg that’s on par with what they’ve been able to do in the other three strokes.

And here’s a comparison of the Cardinals’ splits from tonight against their splits from this year’s ACCs.

Tonight, Somov was just a tad off of his time (and on a tighter exchange), but the other three men were well under their times from ACCs. Again, that’s not surprise, as Whyte and Albiero both had the 100 fly/back double before this event at ACCs, meaning that Whyte was on his 6th swim of the day (after a swim-off) and Albiero was on his 5th swim of the day.

Tomorrow, we’d expect at least three of these four men to be on Louisville’s 200 medley relay. Watch for freshman Dalton Lowe to sub in for Albiero on fly after having put up multiple 20-low splits so far this year, although it is possible Louisville opts to leave Albiero on the medley and takes him off of the 400 free relay. Either way, the Cardinals should again be in the mix for a finish near the top of the standings, as they’re seeded 2nd with a 1:22.71.