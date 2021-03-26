2021 Speedo Spring Sectionals #2: Kate Shanley Drops 16.8s to Win 1000 on Day 1

2021 Speedo Spring Sectionals #2

Thursday, March 25 – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Location Phoenix Country Day School Dady Aquatic Center

Short Course Yards

Psych Sheets

Results available via Meet Mobile

200 Yard Medley Relay

Chugiak Aquatics Club’s Elizabeth Mercer (26.91), Alexandria Anderson (29.79), Kiara Borchardt (25.88), and Mckenzie Fazio (23.29) dropped 3.6 seconds to win the 200 medley relay in 1:45.87, finishing nearly 2 seconds ahead of Olympus Aquatics (1:47.70) and Aquawolves (1:47.75).

In the men’s race, Bryce Ortanes (22.39), Jack Berdahl (24.80), William Dravenstott (23.08), and Alexander McMahon (20.65) from Aquawolves Swim Team went 1:30.92 for the win. Foothills Swim Team dropped 3.2 seconds from their seed time to place second in 1:33.90. Chugiak Aquatics Club came in third with 1:35.70, lowering their seed time by almost 5.3 seconds.

1000 Yard Freestyle

Michigan commit Kate Shanley from Foothills Swim Team dropped 16.8 seconds to win the 1000 free with 9:48.70. It was her first foray into sub-10:00 territory; her best time coming into the meet was a 10:05.54 from the same meet in March 2019. Harvard commit Lizzie Brock of Colorado Stars (10:07.57) and Laura Manley of Oro Valley Swim Team (10:21.61) each dropped 21 seconds en route to second and third place.

Peter Thompson of Billings Aquatic Club, a UVA commit, won the men’s 1000 by 9.2 seconds. His 9.08.93 was about 3 seconds off his PB of 9:05.95 from 2019 Federal Way Sectionals. Phoenix Swim Club’s Thomas Joswiak improved by 11.9 seconds to finish second with 9:18.18. Logan Robillard, who is headed to Northern Michigan University, dropped 9.3 seconds to finish third with 9:35.90.

100 Yard Freestyle

Shanley was back in the women’s 100 free but this time her teammate Avery Turner got the win with a best-by-1-second 50.50. Shanley touched second in 51.38, just ahead of Chugiak Aquatics Club’s Fazio (51.60), who was the top seed in this event.

BYU’s Kenneth Stirling was victorious on the men’s side in 45.12. Aquawolves’ McMahon clocked a 45.24 to edge Foothills Swim Team’s Chase Mueller (45.38) and Henry Mueller (45.77) for second. Henry Mueller improved his seed time by 3 seconds; his brother Chase dropped .9.

200 Yard Breaststroke

Olympic Cascade Aquatics’ Sophie Rotival rocketed to the top of the women’s 200 breast with a 2:20.25. Entered in the meet with 2:22.92, she shaved 1.7 seconds off her time in prelims and another 1 second in finals. Runner-up Liberty Edwards of Aquawolves came into the weekend seeded 10th with 2:24.16. She wound up dropping 3.3 seconds to finish second with 2:20.87. Third-place finisher Ryan Johnston of Aquawolves went 2:21.42 to edge Lifetime Arizona’s Gabrielle Primiano (2:21.67).

Top-seeded Liam Kerns of Billings Aquatic Club, a University of South Carolina commit, clipped his old PB by .90 to tie for first place with Olympus Aquatics’ Alexander Turney. In achieving their shared podium with 2:02.41, Kerns was out in 57.0 and home in 1:04.4, while Turney split a 58.4-1:03.9. Turney’s time was a PB by 1.09 seconds. Only .2 behind them was Colin Cosgrove of Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics. He came in third with 2:02.65, taking 1.9 seconds off his entry time of 2:04.54.

200 Yard Butterfly

14-year-old Jade Garstand from Olympus Aquatics put up a lifetime best of 2:04.45 to win the 200 fly. Jolie Kim from Denver Hilltoppers was runner-up in 2:06.47, improving .6 from her seed time. Aurora Swim Team’s Dreamer Kowatch finished third in 2:09.08. Top-seeded Maggie Kroening, an Army West Point Commit who swims for Castle Rock Swim Team, was fourth to the wall in 2:10.30.

Top-seeded Evan VanBrocklin of Olympus Aquatics held his seeding and improved his time by .20 to win with 1:49.45. McMahon from Aquawolves was runner-up (1:51.26), off his seed time by 1 second. 15-year-old William Jones cracked a 1:53.22 in finals to land third. He was entered with 2:00.07, dropped 4.4 in prelims to qualify third for finals, then dropped another 2.4 seconds in the final. Aidan Blackmon from Wave Aquatics came in just behind Jones with 1:53.44.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Aquawolves Swim Team (1:35.66), Foothills Swim Team (1:37.39), and Chugiak Aquatics (1:37.84) topped the women’s race, while Aquawolves (1:23.20), Foothills (1:24.87), and Olympus Aquatics (1:27.24) were the top finishers in the men’s race.