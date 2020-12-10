Virtual Winter Juniors Dec 10 Update: Late Week 1 Meets Added

2020 18 & UNDER WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 1-13, 2020
- Multi-site
- Short Course Yards (SCY)
- Meet Central
- Meet Info
FORMAT
In a pandemic-adjusted season, USA Swimming’s Winter Junior Championships are taking place as a multi-site competition. Results from any sanctioned meet between December 1 and December 13 will count for Winter Championships scoring, with an unlimited number of meet results in that time frame being combined to create the final results.
We looked at results on Monday, roughly the halfway point of the qualifying period. But a number of meets from last week were submitted late, so we’re taking a second look at the results as of December 10.
RESULTS AS OF DECEMBER 10
USA Swimming is compiling results on its website – you can play around with the tool here.
We pulled the top 20 swimmers in each event so far. These numbers are, of course, limited by which meets have and have not been entered into the database as of Thursday morning.
FULL TOP 20 IN EACH EVENT AS OF DECEMBER 10
CURRENT WINTER CHAMPION LEADERS AS OF DECEMBER 10
|Event
|Gender
|Leader
|Time
|50 FR SCY
|F
|Gretchen Walsh
|21.41
|100 FR SCY
|F
|Gretchen Walsh
|47.36
|200 FR SCY
|F
|Torri Huske
|1:43.23
|500 FR SCY
|F
|Blair Stoneburg
|4:38.83
|1650 FR SCY
|F
|Chase Travis
|16:09.30
|100 BK SCY
|F
|Gretchen Walsh
|51.50
|200 BK SCY
|F
|Bella Sims
|1:53.66
|100 BR SCY
|F
|Letitia Sim
|59.01
|200 BR SCY
|F
|Abby Arens
|2:08.21
|100 FL SCY
|F
|Torri Huske
|50.29
|200 FL SCY
|F
|Torri Huske
|1:54.04
|200 IM SCY
|F
|Torri Huske
|1:54.50
|400 IM SCY
|F
|Sophie Duncan
|4:11.75
|50 FR SCY
|M
|Youssef Ramadan
|19.62
|100 FR SCY
|M
|Youssef Ramadan
|43.44
|200 FR SCY
|M
|Lukas Miller
|1:33.83
|500 FR SCY
|M
|James Plage
|4:18.33
|1650 FR SCY
|M
|James Plage
|15:03.32
|100 BK SCY
|M
|Anthony Grimm
|46.25
|200 BK SCY
|M
|Michael Moore
|1:42.66
|100 BR SCY
|M
|Luke Barr
|52.81
|200 BR SCY
|M
|Luke Barr
|1:56.05
|100 FL SCY
|M
|Zac Van Zandt
|45.84
|200 FL SCY
|M
|Landon Gentry
|1:43.03
|200 IM SCY
|M
|Baylor Nelson
|1:45.04
|400 IM SCY
|M
|Michael Moore
|3:45.12
CURRENT TEAM SCORES AS OF DECEMBER 10
Many of the top qualifiers are college freshmen competing as unattached swimmers. In fact, unattached swimmers account for 1187 points, by our calculations. Taking away the unattached swimmers, here are point totals based on current ranks:
|Rank
|Club
|Code
|Points
|1
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|NCAP
|336.5
|2
|SwimMAC Carolina
|MAC
|274.0
|3
|North Carolina Aquatic Club
|NCAC
|132.0
|4
|Springfield Aquatics
|SPA
|118.0
|5
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|NAC
|116.0
|6
|Arlington Aquatic Club
|AAC
|114.0
|7
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|MSA
|109.0
|8
|Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club
|CFSC
|91.0
|9
|Mason Makos Swim Team
|MAKO
|90.0
|10
|Bluefish Swim Club
|ABF
|82.0
|11
|Fort Collins Area Swim Team
|FAST
|78.5
|12
|TNT Swimming
|TNT
|71.0
|13
|Univ of Denver Hilltoppers
|TOPS
|69.5
|14
|Pine Crest Swimming
|PCS
|68.0
|15
|Flood Aquatics Swim Team
|FAST
|65.5
|16
|Treasure Coast Aquatics
|TCA
|62.0
|17
|Empire KC Swim Club
|EKC
|50.0
|18
|Azura Florida Aquatics
|AZFL
|47.0
|19
|Mason Manta Rays
|RAYS
|45.5
|20
|St Charles Swim Team
|SCST
|44.0
|21
|Lifetime Swim Team North Carolina
|LTNC
|38.0
|22
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|SAND
|36.0
|23
|Machine Aquatics
|MACH
|32.0
|23
|Swim Florida
|SWIM
|32.0
|23
|T2 Aquatics
|T2
|32.0
|26
|First Colony Swim Team, Inc.
|FCST
|31.0
|27
|Wahoo’s of Wellington
|WOW
|30.0
|28
|Reno Aquatic Club
|RENO
|27.0
|29
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
|CA-Y
|26.0
|30
|Sierra Marlins Swim Team
|SMST
|24.5
|31
|East Carolina Aquatics
|ECA
|24.0
|31
|Northern KY Clippers Swimming
|CLPR
|24.0
|33
|Peddie Aquatic Association
|PAA
|23.0
|34
|DART Swimming
|DART
|21.0
|34
|The Fish
|FISH
|21.0
|36
|East Coast Aquatic Club
|ECAC
|20.0
|37
|The Woodlands Swim Team
|TWST
|19.0
|38
|Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg
|ATOM
|18.5
|39
|Treasure Coast Swimming Conquistadores
|TCSC
|16.0
|40
|Planet Swim Aquatics
|PSA
|15.0
|40
|Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
|TST
|15.0
|42
|Berzerker Swimming
|BZRK
|14.0
|42
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|RMSC
|14.0
|44
|Team Vortex
|VOTX
|13.0
|45
|Triggerfish Aquatics
|TFA
|12.0
|46
|American Energy Swim Club
|AESC
|11.0
|47
|McCallie / GPS Aquatics
|MCC
|10.0
|47
|South Florida Aquatic Club
|SOFL
|10.0
|49
|Gulliver Swim Club
|GRSC
|9.0
|49
|Sailfish Aquatics
|SAIL
|9.0
|49
|South Jersey Aquatic Club
|SJAC
|9.0
|52
|Manchester Makos Swim Team
|MMST
|7.0
|52
|Occoquan Swimming Inc
|OCCS
|7.0
|52
|Racer X Aquatics
|RXA
|7.0
|52
|Rancho San Dieguito
|RSD
|7.0
|56
|Cape Cod Swim Club
|CCSC
|6.0
|56
|Lawrence Aquahawks
|LA
|6.0
|56
|Loggerhead Aquatics
|LA
|6.0
|56
|North Palm Beach Swim Club
|NPB
|6.0
|56
|Saint Andrew’s Aquatics
|SAS
|6.0
|56
|SOL Swim Team
|SST
|6.0
|62
|Front Range Barracudas
|CUDA
|5.5
|63
|Huntsville Swim Association
|HSA
|4.0
|63
|Indian River Aquatics
|RATS
|4.0
|63
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|MOR
|4.0
|63
|YMCA of Northwest North Carolina Riptyde
|TYDE
|4.0
|63
|York YMCA
|YY
|4.0
|68
|Gator Swim Club
|BGSC
|3.0
|68
|Gulf Coast Swim Team
|GCST
|3.0
|68
|Pacific Swim
|PS
|3.0
|68
|YMCA of Northwest Louisiana
|YNWL
|3.0
|72
|Ensworth Aquatics
|ENSW
|2.0
|72
|Phoenix Swimming
|PHX
|2.0
|74
|Lander Swim Club
|LAN
|1.0
|74
|Southern Utah Swimming Association
|SUSA
|1.0
New teams joining the top 20 since our Dec. 7 update:
- #11 Fort Collins Area Swim Team
- #13 University of Denver Hilltoppers
- #19 Mason Manta Rays