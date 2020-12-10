Virtual Winter Juniors Dec 10 Update: Late Week 1 Meets Added

2020 18 & UNDER WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

FORMAT

In a pandemic-adjusted season, USA Swimming’s Winter Junior Championships are taking place as a multi-site competition. Results from any sanctioned meet between December 1 and December 13 will count for Winter Championships scoring, with an unlimited number of meet results in that time frame being combined to create the final results.

We looked at results on Monday, roughly the halfway point of the qualifying period. But a number of meets from last week were submitted late, so we’re taking a second look at the results as of December 10.

RESULTS AS OF DECEMBER 10

USA Swimming is compiling results on its website – you can play around with the tool here.

We pulled the top 20 swimmers in each event so far. These numbers are, of course, limited by which meets have and have not been entered into the database as of Thursday morning.

CURRENT WINTER CHAMPION LEADERS AS OF DECEMBER 10

Event Gender Leader Time 50 FR SCY F Gretchen Walsh 21.41 100 FR SCY F Gretchen Walsh 47.36 200 FR SCY F Torri Huske 1:43.23 500 FR SCY F Blair Stoneburg 4:38.83 1650 FR SCY F Chase Travis 16:09.30 100 BK SCY F Gretchen Walsh 51.50 200 BK SCY F Bella Sims 1:53.66 100 BR SCY F Letitia Sim 59.01 200 BR SCY F Abby Arens 2:08.21 100 FL SCY F Torri Huske 50.29 200 FL SCY F Torri Huske 1:54.04 200 IM SCY F Torri Huske 1:54.50 400 IM SCY F Sophie Duncan 4:11.75 50 FR SCY M Youssef Ramadan 19.62 100 FR SCY M Youssef Ramadan 43.44 200 FR SCY M Lukas Miller 1:33.83 500 FR SCY M James Plage 4:18.33 1650 FR SCY M James Plage 15:03.32 100 BK SCY M Anthony Grimm 46.25 200 BK SCY M Michael Moore 1:42.66 100 BR SCY M Luke Barr 52.81 200 BR SCY M Luke Barr 1:56.05 100 FL SCY M Zac Van Zandt 45.84 200 FL SCY M Landon Gentry 1:43.03 200 IM SCY M Baylor Nelson 1:45.04 400 IM SCY M Michael Moore 3:45.12

CURRENT TEAM SCORES AS OF DECEMBER 10

Many of the top qualifiers are college freshmen competing as unattached swimmers. In fact, unattached swimmers account for 1187 points, by our calculations. Taking away the unattached swimmers, here are point totals based on current ranks:

Rank Club Code Points 1 Nation’s Capital Swim Club NCAP 336.5 2 SwimMAC Carolina MAC 274.0 3 North Carolina Aquatic Club NCAC 132.0 4 Springfield Aquatics SPA 118.0 5 Nashville Aquatic Club NAC 116.0 6 Arlington Aquatic Club AAC 114.0 7 Mecklenburg Swim Association MSA 109.0 8 Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club CFSC 91.0 9 Mason Makos Swim Team MAKO 90.0 10 Bluefish Swim Club ABF 82.0 11 Fort Collins Area Swim Team FAST 78.5 12 TNT Swimming TNT 71.0 13 Univ of Denver Hilltoppers TOPS 69.5 14 Pine Crest Swimming PCS 68.0 15 Flood Aquatics Swim Team FAST 65.5 16 Treasure Coast Aquatics TCA 62.0 17 Empire KC Swim Club EKC 50.0 18 Azura Florida Aquatics AZFL 47.0 19 Mason Manta Rays RAYS 45.5 20 St Charles Swim Team SCST 44.0 21 Lifetime Swim Team North Carolina LTNC 38.0 22 Sandpipers Of Nevada SAND 36.0 23 Machine Aquatics MACH 32.0 23 Swim Florida SWIM 32.0 23 T2 Aquatics T2 32.0 26 First Colony Swim Team, Inc. FCST 31.0 27 Wahoo’s of Wellington WOW 30.0 28 Reno Aquatic Club RENO 27.0 29 Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA CA-Y 26.0 30 Sierra Marlins Swim Team SMST 24.5 31 East Carolina Aquatics ECA 24.0 31 Northern KY Clippers Swimming CLPR 24.0 33 Peddie Aquatic Association PAA 23.0 34 DART Swimming DART 21.0 34 The Fish FISH 21.0 36 East Coast Aquatic Club ECAC 20.0 37 The Woodlands Swim Team TWST 19.0 38 Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg ATOM 18.5 39 Treasure Coast Swimming Conquistadores TCSC 16.0 40 Planet Swim Aquatics PSA 15.0 40 Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. TST 15.0 42 Berzerker Swimming BZRK 14.0 42 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club RMSC 14.0 44 Team Vortex VOTX 13.0 45 Triggerfish Aquatics TFA 12.0 46 American Energy Swim Club AESC 11.0 47 McCallie / GPS Aquatics MCC 10.0 47 South Florida Aquatic Club SOFL 10.0 49 Gulliver Swim Club GRSC 9.0 49 Sailfish Aquatics SAIL 9.0 49 South Jersey Aquatic Club SJAC 9.0 52 Manchester Makos Swim Team MMST 7.0 52 Occoquan Swimming Inc OCCS 7.0 52 Racer X Aquatics RXA 7.0 52 Rancho San Dieguito RSD 7.0 56 Cape Cod Swim Club CCSC 6.0 56 Lawrence Aquahawks LA 6.0 56 Loggerhead Aquatics LA 6.0 56 North Palm Beach Swim Club NPB 6.0 56 Saint Andrew’s Aquatics SAS 6.0 56 SOL Swim Team SST 6.0 62 Front Range Barracudas CUDA 5.5 63 Huntsville Swim Association HSA 4.0 63 Indian River Aquatics RATS 4.0 63 Marlins Of Raleigh MOR 4.0 63 YMCA of Northwest North Carolina Riptyde TYDE 4.0 63 York YMCA YY 4.0 68 Gator Swim Club BGSC 3.0 68 Gulf Coast Swim Team GCST 3.0 68 Pacific Swim PS 3.0 68 YMCA of Northwest Louisiana YNWL 3.0 72 Ensworth Aquatics ENSW 2.0 72 Phoenix Swimming PHX 2.0 74 Lander Swim Club LAN 1.0 74 Southern Utah Swimming Association SUSA 1.0

