Video: Adam Peaty Shares Thought on Olympic Postponement, Staying Indoors

Coming on the heels of the announcement earlier today that the Tokyo Olympics would be postponed, as well as British Swimming’s release supporting that announcement, world record holder Adam Peaty shared some of his thoughts in a video interview released by British Swimming.

In the video, Peaty discusses how the IOC’s decision helps athletes by removing the pressure to train and stay in shape while access to facilities is extremely limited. He also mentions how he understands why the IOC took as long as it did to come to a decision. given the vast logistical challenges involved in postponing the Olympics.

In conjunction with the video, British Swimming issued an additional statement by Peaty in which he said,