Video: Adam Peaty Shares Thought on Olympic Postponement, Staying Indoors

Coming on the heels of the announcement earlier today that the Tokyo Olympics would be postponed, as well as British Swimming’s release supporting that announcement, world record holder Adam Peaty shared some of his thoughts in a video interview released by British Swimming.
In the video, Peaty discusses how the IOC’s decision helps athletes by removing the pressure to train and stay in shape while access to facilities is extremely limited. He also mentions how he understands why the IOC took as long as it did to come to a decision. given the vast logistical challenges involved in postponing the Olympics.
In conjunction with the video, British Swimming issued an additional statement by Peaty in which he said,
I don’t think any of us are surprised following the announcement that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been postponed for one year. It’s the right decision and the only one that could be made at this point. As an athlete, I am obviously extremely disappointed but this is more important and bigger than me or any of the athletes that would have been taking part. This is a matter of life or death and we all need to do the right thing.
Now I know, I can focus on the here and now and, as soon as it is safe to do so, continue with my training and ultimate goal to represent my country at the Olympic Games. It will happen and when it does we will all be stronger and be able to celebrate what is an extraordinary worldwide event together.
Thank you to everyone who has shown me so much support and thank you to everyone who is out there providing essential services and care at such a challenging time for us all. Stay home and stay safe, we are all in this together.
