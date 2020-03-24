Minakov on Olympic Delay: ‘I Can’t Agree That It Was The Correct Decision’

Russian teenager and 2019 Worlds silver medalist Andrei Minakov took to Instagram Tuesday to voice his displeasure at the International Olympic Committee’s decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics.

Minakov, who committed to come to the United States and swim for Stanford next year, wrote that “if the country denies taking a part in the Olympics, it’s their problem.”

“As you all can know, the Olympic Games 2020 has been postponed. I can’t agree that it was the correct decision. Yes, athletes wouldn’t show their best results, but it’s a sport, an athlete can’t always stay at the highest level. If the country denies taking a part in the Olympics, it’s their problem. As for now, the Olympics will intersect with World Championships next year 🤷‍♂️Incredible disappointment. Additionally, there is no guarantee that the situation will be gone by next year. Thanks for taking the dream away for one year. However, I highly respect any decision made by IOC. Just one more year to get better. Olympics is more than just a competition. It’s a fairy tale, dream, fiesta.”

Last summer, Minakov took on a big schedule, racing at the World Championships, European Junior Championships, and World Junior Championships; he is believed to be the only swimmer that medalled at all 3 of those meets.

Minakov won six medals at the European Junior Championships (including four golds), seven medals at the World Junior Championships (including three gold), and two relay medals in addition to the silver medal in the 100 fly at the World Championships.

The 18-year-old primarily trains in Russia but has also spent time with the Terrapin Swim Team in Concord, CA. Minakov was initially was slated to take part in the ISL’s inaugural season, but announced in September that he was forgoing that in order to preserve his NCAA eligibility. He’s the Russian national record holder in the 100 fly, with his time of 50.83 from Worlds.