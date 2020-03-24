Texas Seniors Maxime Rooney, Jack Collins Pen Letter to NCAA About Eligibility

University of Texas senior swimmers Maxime Rooney and Jack Collins have asked NCAA president Mark Emmert to consider giving an additional year of eligibility to senior athletes affected by the cancelation of national championships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter titled “A Voice for Senior Athletes” published to Instagram Tuesday, the duo thanked Emmert for taking action to protect student-athletes’ health, but acknowledged the “abrupt end to athletic careers” the decision caused.

The letter included quotes from senior athletes “across the United States” including Tennesse’s Stanzi Moseley, Virginia’s Ted Schubert, Michigan’s Felix Auboeck and NC State’s Coleman Stewart, among other swimmers.

View the letter in full below.

Rooney and Collins both transferred to Texas. The former swam the first three years of his collegiate career at the University of Florida and did not have to redshirt before his senior season with the Longhorns, while the latter swam two years at Indiana, then redshirted a year before swimming two seasons at Texas.

The NCAA has already granted an additional year of eligibility to athletes who compete in spring sports in Division I and III. As of last week, the organization was reportedly “unlikely” to do the same for winter sport athletes.