Maxime Rooney: “What Am I Supposed to Learn from This?”

The 2020 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships was supposed to be Maxime Rooney‘s show. One of a few hundred athletes scheduled to compete this weekend and next at the now-cancelled NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships, Rooney would attend the meet for the 4th time in his career, but for the first time donning the cap of the favored Texas Longhorns.

Rooney, a National High School Record holder, swam for the University of Florida in his first 3 seasons of collegiate eligibility before transferring to Texas for his senior season. After having a breakthrough season as a junior, Rooney’s senior year was measured up to be the fulfillment of the potential he showed in high school.

The coronavirus outbreak has hit Rooney in more ways than one. Last summer, his 47.61 in the 100 free in long course ranked him as the 3rd-best American in that event, and his 50.68 in the 100 fly ranked him as the 2nd-best American in that event. That means that he’s on target for an Olympic qualification (and possible medals, relay or individual) as well.

With the NCAA making no movement yet on granting winter sport athletes who missed their championship meets an additional year of eligibility, and the summer’s Olympic Games up in the air, this leaves Rooney in double limbo, especially now that the International Swimming League leaves more options for an athlete preparing to turn pro (and Rooney’s services will certainly be in high demand in that league).

For now, though, Rooney has found himself feeling the opposite of what he expected: gratitude and joy for the season that he experienced.

Read below as Rooney reflects on his year with the Longhorns and his current emotions while he awaits answers to what swimming will bring him in the future.

This post was originally published on Rooney’s personal blog, which you can read here. It has been reprinted with permission.

Hey everyone! I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy. With all the changes in the world, I wanted to take time for myself to sit down and reflect. I have a lot of thoughts that I want to articulate. In writing this post, my hope for readers would be that they be blessed by the words put on my heart. I’m really excited to share, and I hope you enjoy.

Last Thursday (Mar. 12) before entering the water for afternoon practice, I found out that the NCAA Division 1 Swimming and Diving Championships had been officially canceled. Out of immediate frustration, I dove into the pool and as I surfaced I slapped the water as hard as I could. I was heated. I believed all of the hard work my teammates and I put in was a waste. All the obstacles and pain we endured were in vain. We had finally arrived to championship season – a time where we would be able to celebrate the fruits of our labor with our loved ones while enjoying the special and victorious moments we earned. Sadly however, the best part of the season ended early. All these thoughts aggravated me. I needed to cool off so I began swimming laps. Stopping every so often at the wall, I recognized the disbelief and devastation in my teammates’ eyes. We were all going through it together though, and we chose to keep swimming and keep moving forward.

I went home and talked with my loved ones, sharing my emotions and assuring them I would be okay. After hanging up the phone, I played some music in attempt to get out of my head for a little bit. Nonetheless, my attempts failed and my mind kept resorting to the many unanswered questions I had: What does all this mean? Is my collegiate career over? If everything happens for a reason, what am I supposed to learn from this? I didn’t like not having the answers I thought I needed to bring me peace. In spite of this and as a result of my deep reflection on the whole season, I am left with a hopeful reminder that has empowered me through these times.

More often than not, I become so focused on meeting my goals and the destination of a championship meet. While this passion and ambition for achieving personal excellence is important, it should not overshadow the joys that the gift of sport brings everyday. For me, I imagined that my championship meet would be a moment where the accumulation of my efforts this season would overwhelm me with a satisfying joy. Yet, this didn’t need to happen. As my season came to an abrupt ending, I wasn’t left feeling empty; I was full of gratitude for joy that I experienced all season long.

I truly believe that my sport of swimming and all sports are gifts meant to be enjoyed everyday. I can confidently say that, out of all my 16 years swimming, this was the most fun I’ve ever had because of my team. Even though we didn’t get to see the fruits of our physical investments, I cannot overlook the fruits of our emotional investments. These emotional investments have created strong bonds between brothers and friends for life. This is what is most important to me, and I’m so grateful.

I guess, in the end of all my reflection, I received the only answer I really needed. Through this experience, I learned a piece of what it means to be content. I don’t want to take for granted what I’ve been given. I want to make a conscious and daily decision to treasure and celebrate all the gifts of family, friends, health, sport and more.

Thank you for reading. I hope this post encourages you all and brings to light what’s most important in uncertain times. Let’s hold onto hope together. Have a week filled with love and joy!