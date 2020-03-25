Swimmer Andrei Minakov Issues Apology for “Emotional” Reaction to Olympic Delay

World Championship silver-medalist Andrei Minakov has deleted, and apologized for, an Instagram post that he made on Tuesday after the announcement that the 2020 Olympic Games were being postponed until 2021.

On Tuesday, Minakov initially reacted with frustration, saying that he “can’t agree that it was the correct decision” and expressing “incredible disappointment.

The reaction to his post was largely critical, with people referring to it as “selfish” and “immature.” Minakov, a Russian who was raised partially in the United States, has been able to continue training with the Russian National Team. Minakov, who is 18, is committed to swim for Stanford in the U.S. in the fall.

Russia has reported only 658 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1 death. With a population of over 144 million, that infection and death rate is the lowest in the world among large nations with resources to test.

In his new post, Minakov says that “it was posted as an emotional first reaction to the news, without putting much thought.”

“I hereby humbly apologize for the post, which indeed doesn’t characterize me as a person and as a swimmer. I absolutely agree that each and every life matters and health and security should be upheld at any cost.”

With due respect to all who might have been offended by my previous post, I have deleted it. It was posted as an emotional first reaction to the news, without putting much thought. I hereby humbly apologize for the post, which indeed doesn’t characterize me as a person and as a swimmer. I absolutely agree that each and every life matters and health and security should be upheld at any cost. I am sure that we all will win over the virus, as we have done in the past, together and with little sacrifices made by each one of us. I wish you all good health. Please take care.

We will be back stronger. I pray for all athletes around the world so they will be back to their normal schedule very soon🤞

Last summer, Minakov took on a big schedule, racing at the World Championships, European Junior Championships, and World Junior Championships; he is believed to be the only swimmer that medalled at all 3 of those meets.

Minakov won six medals at the European Junior Championships (including four golds), seven medals at the World Junior Championships (including three gold), and two relay medals in addition to the silver medal in the 100 fly at the World Championships.

The 18-year-old primarily trains in Russia but has also spent time with the Terrapin Swim Team in Concord, CA. Minakov was initially was slated to take part in the ISL’s inaugural season, but announced in September that he was forgoing that in order to preserve his NCAA eligibility. He’s the Russian national record holder in the 100 fly, with his time of 50.83 from Worlds.