Catch The Coley Stickels Med Ball Dryland Webinar March 27 at 10am PST

Join The Race Club for a FREE Webinar Friday March 27, 10am PST, with the Head Coach of Alabama Swimming, Coley Stickels.

Coley is known for his unique and innovative dryland routines. He has had tremendous success at the Age Group, Collegiate and Olympic Level. Gary Hall Sr and Coley will field questions from the audience and discuss our most recent Dryland Workout with Coley in Lane 2.

About The Race Club

Because Life is Worth Swimming, our mission is to promote swimming through sport, lifelong enjoyment, and good health benefits. Our objective is for each member of and each participant in The Race Club to improve his or her swimming performances, health, and self-esteem through our educational programs, services and creativity. We strive to help each member of The Race Club overcome challenges and reach his or her individual life goals.

The Race Club provides facilities, coaching, training, technical instruction, video, fitness and health programs for swimmers of all ages and abilities. Race Club swim camps are designed and tailored to satisfy each swimmer’s needs, whether one is trying to reach the Olympic Games or simply improve one’s fitness. Our programs are suitable for beginner swimmers, pleasure swimmers, fitness swimmers, USA swimming or YMCA swimmers, or triathletes; anyone who wants to improve swimming skills. All of our Race Club members share an enjoyment of being in the water and use swimming to stimulate a more active mind and body.

