Swimming From Home Talk Show: Dave Durden & Wyatt Hodges

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

A round table of my dreams, I spoke with 2 of my most esteemed colleagues: Cal Men’s head coach Dave Durden, and PhD in and out of the pool, Wyatt Hodges (my older brother). I got to hear their thoughts on how they are managing swimming right now, the cancellation of NCAA’s, and the postponement of the 2020 Olympics and Olympic Trials.

One point Durden brought up, as both the Olympic Team head coach and Cal head coach, is that this extra year excites him because it forces him to get more creative with what his plans are going to be. Wyatt, a post-graduate swimmer who is shooting to qualify for a 3rd Olympic Trials, spoke on the fact that this time away from the pool affirmed his love and passion for the sport of swimming.