Versatile Nathan True Makes Verbal Commitment to Northern Michigan

Nathan True of Chatham, Illinois has verbally committed to swim for Northern Michigan University beginning in the 2021-2022 season. He is entering his senior year Glenwood High School and swims club for Springfield YMCA (SPY).

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Northern Michigan. I want to thank my coach, family and the support of my teammates. It is an amazing campus and can’t wait to become a wildcat!!!”

True swims a little of everything. In high school, he competed in the 100 fly at the 2019 Illinois Boys Swimming & Diving Sectional at Champaign his sophomore year. He also led off the winning 400 free relay, for which he earned a personal-best time. In January, he notched PBs in the 100/200 breast and 100 fly at Circle City Classic, finaling in the 50 free, 100/200 breast and 100/200 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.49

100 free – 50.22

200 free – 1:53.31

100 breast – 1:02.86

200 breast – 2:19.00

100 fly – 55.48

200 fly – 2:07.66

200 IM – 2:09.81

400 IM – 4:39.06

Northern Michigan men finished third at the 2020 GLIAC Championships. True’s best times are close to B-final territory (GLIAC only scores and A final and a B final at the conference meet) in the 100 free and 100/200 breast. He will join Dean Ramsbottom, Ezra Billings, and Spencer Adamson in the class of 2025.

