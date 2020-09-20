GCY Hosts First Meet at Greensboro Aquatics Center after New Improvements

2020 GCY Intrasquad Meet

September 18-19, 2020

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yard) pool

Results on Meet Mobile: 2020 GCY Intrasquad Meet #1

The Greensboro Community YMCA Swim Team held its first intrasquad meet on Saturay since the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The meet served as the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s return to hosting after many of its major competitions, including DIII NCAAs and YMCA Nationals were canceled due to the pandemic.

During the quarantine closure, the aquatic center made several improvements in order to a safe environment during meets this year. In both the main competition pool and the new fourth pool, Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) cold plasma bipolar ionization systems were installed, which will improve the air quality inside of the facility. Additionally, new epoxy flooring was installed in various locations within the facility, replacing carpeted areas to improve overall cleanliness.

Greensboro also earned the right to host the 2020 USA Diving National Championships in December.

During the meet several swimmers posted best times, or came very close to them.

UNC Wilmington commit Ethan Womble hit a personal best every time he entered the water. In his first event, the 200 freestyle, Womble crushed a 1:39.42 to drop over 2 seconds off of his previous best (1:41.64).

He then followed up with a win in the 100 freestyle, hitting the pad in a final time of 45.68, which chopped a half second off of his old time (46.18).

Even on his third swim of the day, Womble still had some left in the tank for his 100 breaststroke, where he posted a 59.14 to repeat his half second drop off of his previous best time (59.70).

14-year-old David Masneri also posted best times in all 3 of his events. Competing against Womble in the 100 breaststroke, Masneri put up a 59.89 to slide under the 1:00-barrier for the first time.

In Masneri’s other events, the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, he posted times of 2:03.65 and 57.50, respectively. His time in the 100 fly undercut his previous best by over 2 seconds (59.78), while his 200 IM time chopped a second and a half off of his old time (2:05.18).

Other Highlights