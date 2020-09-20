Daily Swim Coach Workout #221

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
15 minutes dry land
10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]
2 minute explanation of next set
2x
1 x 100 @ 1:40 IM Kick
1 x 100 @ 1:20 IM Swim
1 x 200 @ 2:50 IM alt 25 kick/ 25 swim
4 x 75 @ 1:15 IM switchers (#1: 50 fly/25 back, #2 50 back/25 Br, #3: 50 Br/25 free, #4 all free hypoxic breathing 5th stroke)
4 x 25 @ :45 kick racing
1 x 100 @ 2:00 kick (20×20: 20 fast kicks, 20 slow kicks)
2 minute explanation of next set
10 x 25 @ :45 alternating single arm pull breast drill with paddles and buoys (body undulation OK for ‘kick’)
2 minute explanation of next set
10 x 10 @ :30 4 x [pullout space-X launches (push off bottom toward surface for pullout at surface, try for maximum height)]
2 minute explanation of next set
8 x 50 @ 2:00 [13-20 minutes stretch cordz breast stroke 25’s, both resistant swims and assisted returns. (Resistant swims for power training, assisted swims for over speed training, quick recovery, and streamlining)]
4 x 50 @ 1:00 REC
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
space-x refers to launches from the pool bottom toward surface and then back to the bottom again for a repetitive launch.
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
