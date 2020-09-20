Daily Swim Coach Workout #221

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

15 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

2x

1 x 100 @ 1:40 IM Kick

1 x 100 @ 1:20 IM Swim

1 x 200 @ 2:50 IM alt 25 kick/ 25 swim

4 x 75 @ 1:15 IM switchers (#1: 50 fly/25 back, #2 50 back/25 Br, #3: 50 Br/25 free, #4 all free hypoxic breathing 5th stroke)

4 x 25 @ :45 kick racing

1 x 100 @ 2:00 kick (20×20: 20 fast kicks, 20 slow kicks)

2 minute explanation of next set

10 x 25 @ :45 alternating single arm pull breast drill with paddles and buoys (body undulation OK for ‘kick’)

2 minute explanation of next set

10 x 10 @ :30 4 x [pullout space-X launches (push off bottom toward surface for pullout at surface, try for maximum height)]

2 minute explanation of next set

8 x 50 @ 2:00 [13-20 minutes stretch cordz breast stroke 25’s, both resistant swims and assisted returns. (Resistant swims for power training, assisted swims for over speed training, quick recovery, and streamlining)]

4 x 50 @ 1:00 REC