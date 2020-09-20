European Junior Champ Antonio Djakovic In Fine Form At Uster Cup

2020 USTER CUP #2 (SUI)

Sunday, September 20th

Uster, Switzerland

SCM (25m)

Swiss teenager Antonio Djakovic was in fine form tonight, competing at the 2020 Uster Cup in his native country. The 17-year-old competed in two events on the day, with his lineup consisting of the 200m free and 200m fly in this short course meters affair.

In the former event, Djakovic put up a time of 1:46.73 to smoke the field, possessing the only sub-1:50 outcome of all of the racers. Splitting 52.21/54.52, the teen posted the 5th fastest time of his young career, one that includes a 1:46.56 lifetime best from last November. As such, his outing here fell just .17 outside of that result.

Djakovic’s LCM 200 free career-quickest is situated at the 1:47.26 he produced in Kazan last year for European Junior Championships bronze. At that same meet, the teen became the gold medalist in the 400m free, posting a monster effort of 3:47.89 to top the podium in a new senior Swiss national record.

For Djakovic’s 200m fly here in Uster, he clinched the victory in a time of 1:59.12, crushing the rest of the competitors by over 6 seconds. Splits for Djakovic’s time included 56.25/1:02.87 with his 1:59.12 performance hacking his previous lifetime best to bits.

Entering this meet Djakovic’s previous SCM 200 fly PB rested at the 2:06.66 he notched way back in 2016. Flash forward 4 more years and the promising teen got under the 2:00 threshold for the first time. Of note, his LCM 200 fly PB is represented by 2:07.34 from 2018.