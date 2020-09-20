Georgia Tech Snags 2022 Verbal from Euro Juniors Semifinalist Deniz Ertan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Turkey’s Deniz Ertan has verbally committed to Georgia Tech’s class of 2026, the latest name in the Turkey-to-GT pipeline. She trains with Fenerbahce Sports Club and is a junior at Ted Ankara College (a college prep school).

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic journey at Georgia Tech. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and for all my friends, family, and coaches that supported me along the way! Go Jackets!!

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

200 free – 2:06.02 / 1:51.31

400 free – 4:18.53 / 4:49.57

800 free – 8:48.09 / 10:08.96

1500 free – 16:32.56 / 16:03.20

100 breast – 1:11.29 / 1:02.41

200 breast – 2:30.38 / 2:12.12

200 IM – 2:19.25 / 2:02.06

400 IM – 4:52.25 / 4:17.96

Ertan has competed at the last two European Junior Championships (2018 and 2019), qualifying for the 200 breast semifinals in 2019 and ultimately finishing 13th. Last summer, she competed at the World Junior Championships, her highest finish coming in the 400 IM at 13th.

Ertan has two years of high school left to progress, but she already (with converted times) is fast enough to be a major contributor for the Yellow Jackets. Her time in the mile really stands out; she would’ve easily been invited to the 2020 NCAA Championships with that time, and she would’ve been seeded 19th in the event at that meet.

Last year, Ertan would’ve been GT’s top miler and 200 breaststroker, and one of the top 100 breaststrokers and 400 IMers on the team, too. She would’ve touched third in the mile at the 2020 ACC Championships, made the 200 breast B-final and made the 400 IM and 500 free C-finals.

She’s the first verbal announcement for GT’s class of 2026, and will get three years of overlap with class of 2025 commit and Turkish national champion, Defne Tacyildiz, her current high school teammate.

