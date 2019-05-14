Utah 5A State Champ Emma Walker Sends Verbal Commitment to Kansas

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Salt Lake City, Utah’s Emma Walker has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kansas for 2020-21. Walker is a junior at Academy for Math Engineering & Science (“AMES”). She represents Cottonwood High School in prep swimming and Wasatch Front Fish Market in club. Walker, who was born in Kansas, is going back to where it all began.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at University of Kansas! I instantly fell in love with every part of KU and can’t wait to join the KUSD family! Thank you to my friends and family for the support, as well as all of the coaches who have helped me get here! Rock Chalk can’t wait to be a Jayhawk!! ❤️💙”

Walker specializes in breast, IM and back. She won the 100 breast (1:03.48) and was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:06.45) at the 2019 Utah 5A State Championships. She also swam breast (29.22) on the 6th-place medley relay and anchored the runner-up 400 free relay (52.72). Walker competed in the 200 back, 100 breast, and 200 breast at Winter Juniors West last December. Her 200 breast time was a lifetime best and landed her 33rd in prelims. Last summer she achieved PBs in the LCM 200 free and 100/200 back at the Utah Swimming LSC Long Course Championships, and in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM at Mt. Hood Sectionals.

Walker will suit up for the Jayhawks with class of 2024 verbal commits Brooke Dalbey and Ellie Wehrmann. She plans to study special education.

Walker’s best times would have scored in the A final of the 200 breast and the B final of the 100 breast at 2019 Big 12 Championships. She will overlap two years with 200 breast conference champion Kate Steward (1:01.58/2:11.98) and A-finalist Kaitlyn Witt (1:03.35/2:19.95) but will just miss 100 breast runner-up Haley Downey (1:00.51/2:12.45), currently a junior.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.48

200 breast – 2:17.67

200 back – 2:05.22

200 IM – 2:05.25

400 IM – 4:31.43

